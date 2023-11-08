Howley stable celebrates winning double on Kyneton Cup day

Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley had a successful Kyneton Cup day, landing a winning double.
High-priced first-starter Cordozar scored a head-turning win on debut, while stable favourite New York Hurricane couldn't have been more impressive in his last-to-first victory in race eight.
Howley also finished third in the feature event the Kyneton Cup with gutsy frontrunner Station Hand.
Cordozar, a three-year-old gelding, underpinned his trainer's good opinion of him by storming home late for a tough and thrilling 1454m victory.
He looked to have his work cut out for him after the stablemate Late Night Artist - also on debut - kicked clear at the top of the straight, with Cordozar battling back in the pack.
But the son of No Nay Never and La Cicciolina sprouted wings in the straight to round up the front-runner in the shadows of the post for the win, at the same time denying the similarly fast-closing Sportsbeat a breakthrough victory.
Only a nose separated Cordozar and Sportsbeat, who was having his 12th career start for Geelong trainer Michael Shepherdson.
Ridden by Jason Maskiell, Late Night Artist was unlucky not to hold on for second in what would have given his trainer a memorable cup day quinella with his two debutants.
Howley, who saddled up his ATC Derby runner-up Virtuous Circle in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup, admitted to a few anxious moments watching the race unfold, having rated Cordozar the likely pick of his two chances.
"I said to the owners this morning of Late Night Artist that he could do anything - he has so much potential under the hood," he said.
"At the 800m I thought we were on here.
"But Cordozar, he has a lot of talent. He's still learning his craft ... By No Nay Never and just taking his time.
"He has caused me a lot of stressful moments, but it's really good for new stable clients to get the job done today and kick off his career in good style."
A $520,00 purchase for Howley from the 2022 Ready To Run Sale at Karaka, the trainer revealed Cordozar had captured his attention even earlier.
"I was actually an under-bidder on him as a yearling, so I was quite angry buying him back as a two-year-old for quite a bit of money," he said.
"But he's a lovely horse - beautiful, physical - and it's great for the clients to get to get a win on the board first up."
McDougall was confident Cordozar had done enough on the line to earn the win and was optimistic of a bright future for the gelding over further ground.
"On the line, I thought we'd just done enough, but he's a first starter, so he's very raw," the 29-year-old said.
"He just made hard work of it throughout the race and had a bit of trouble knuckling down, just through pure inexperience. But he put his nose out where it counted.
"He's not the finished the product. How far he gets to is completely up to him.
"He spent way too much energy in the run, so he's finished accordingly.
"He was probably just a bit classy for them today."
Well-backed into favourite, New York Hurricane looked in all sorts of trouble 700m from home when he was last and wide.
Under the urgings of jockey Jason Maskiell, New York Hurricane looped the field from the 600m, not an easy task on the tight Kyneton track, and proved too strong over the concluding stages.
"That was huge. Full credit to the horse, he's had a ripper prepraration... to bring him here on the home track and finish strong like that was a super run,'' Howley said.
"I know how genuine this horse is and he just keeps coming and coming."
In his past eight starts New York Hurricane has won three times and been placed on four occasions.
Maskiell was full of praise for New York Hurricane.
"We had to do our own work and we had to do it the tough way, but I thought his win today was better than his Geelong win (three starts ago),'' Maskiell said.
"It was a great win today."
