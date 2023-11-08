Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Howley stable celebrates winning double on Kyneton Cup day

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 8 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cordozar, ridden by Blaike McDougall, kicks off his career in style with a stirring maiden win on Kyneton Cup day on Wednesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Cordozar, ridden by Blaike McDougall, kicks off his career in style with a stirring maiden win on Kyneton Cup day on Wednesday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

Macedon Lodge trainer Liam Howley had a successful Kyneton Cup day, landing a winning double.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.