Rally4Ever helping those in need through tennis

Twelve months ago, the Bendigo Advertiser did a story about an upstart tennis program that had been recently launched in Bendigo called Rally4Ever.
The free program aims to help people who may feel isolated or lonely improve their mental health by playing tennis, enabling them to reconnect with others through exercise, fun, and friendship.
At that point Rally4Ever - which has 18 programs nationwide - had only three members in Bendigo.
Now, over a year on, that number has grown to 15.
"We started 16 months ago with a couple of people, and now some of the guys have been coming for a year and have built up friendships, whereas during COVID, they were cut off from the community," Rally4Ever Victorian regional coordinator Michael Carter said.
"We source our participants from people in mental health recovery or residential programs, but it's open to anyone.
"We've got people who just want to join something that isn't that serious but still improves their tennis while having fun and becoming part of a community, which is what we're building now."
Rally4Ever welcomed the media on Wednesday to their weekly training to promote a big event they have planned in December.
The program will hold its 24-hour Tennis Rally for Change on December 8 and 9 in an effort to raise money and awareness for a worthwhile cause.
"Rally4Ever aims to build community, and this event is trying to extend that," Carter said.
"Rally4Eever has teamed up with Impact Recovery, and both have a vision of helping homelessness.
"The 24 hours is about raising money for a facility to house the 47 men Impact Recovery has on our waiting list wanting to enter a drugs and alcohol recovery program."
A big part of the day will centre around the pursuit of a record.
"We've got these massive tennis racquets, and there's no such thing as a record rally with them, so we're going to set one," Carter said.
"At the moment, the guys have got to 20, but we're aiming for 200."
