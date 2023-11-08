Fond memories in Bermuda to spark Herbert on PGA Tour

Lucas Herbert returns to the scene of one of his career highlights this week.
The Bendigo golfer will play at the Bermuda Championship for the first time since he won the 2021 event - his breakthrough win on the PGA Tour.
Herbert is coming off an encouraging tied for 31st at last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico.
The 27-year-old produced four sub-par rounds, including rounds of 66 and 67 on days two and three.
Herbert's opening round in Bermuda is scheduled for 3.14am on Friday (AEDT) alongside American Brendon Todd and Colombian Nico Echavarria.
The Bermuda field includes Masters champion Adam Scott.
Meanwhile, fellow Neangar Park Golf Club product Andrew Martin is back in action at this week's Gippsland Super 6 on the Australasian PGA Tour.
The reigning Victorian PGA champion needs to be inside the top 24 through three rounds of strokeplay to qualify for Sunday's match play format.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.