Daylesford hotel announces reopening as crash driver's lawyer speaks out

Updated, Wednesday, November 8, 2:45pm:
The Royal Daylesford Hotel will reopen from 4pm today, with owners welcoming the community back to share their grief after Sunday's horrific crash.
In a statement, the owners of the pub said they were still in shock.
"Of utmost importance to us right now, is the health and wellbeing of every single person in our community," they wrote.
"With thorough consultation including community leaders, emergency services and Daylesford police we will be opening the hotel on Wednesday at 4pm to provide a venue where everyone can come together to support each other through this very difficult time.
"We would therefore like to invite the whole community including the emergency support services, the responders, all locals and the families and friends effected to come together, including our wonderful staff.
"We are so grateful to every single one of you for all the well wishes and support.
"Once again, our hearts go out to all the impacted families and friends. Words are difficult to find in expressing our deepest sympathy and sadness for what has happened."
More counselling is available for anyone directly or indirectly affected by the crash, including a drop-in centre open in Daylesford until Friday, while a special ecumenical vigil will be held at the Anglican church on Central Springs Road at 5.30pm.
EARLIER: The driver of a car which crashed into the beer garden of a Daylesford pub, resulting in the deaths of five people on Sunday, November 5, was an insulin dependent diabetic who required immediate treatment from paramedics after the incident.
In a statement provided to The Courier, the 66-year-old's lawyer, Martin Amad, said his client was a family man with no criminal history, and had returned a negative breath test at the scene of the incident.
Mr Amad said the driver had been interviewed by police but was not charged with any offence and it is expected to be a prolonged investigation.
"What happened in Daylesford on Sunday 5th November was a terrible tragedy," Mr Amad said.
"He [the driver] is deeply distressed and feels great empathy with the families and friends of the victims and the Daylesford community."
EARLIER: The driver of the BMW which slammed into a pub lawn in Daylesford on Sunday, killing five people, has spoken to police.
The 66-year-old man from Mount Macedon has not yet been charged, "with enquiries to continue after his eventual release from care," according to a statement from Victoria Police Media.
A 38-year-old Tarneit man and his 11-year-old son both died at the scene.
The man's wife, a 36-year-old woman, and a second 6-year-old son were injured and remain in hospital in a serious but stable condition.
A 30-year-old Point Cook man and his partner, a 44-year-old Point Cook woman died at the scene, the woman's 9-year-old daughter was taken to hospital but later died.
A 43-year-old Kyneton woman, a 38-year-old Cockatoo man and an 11-month-old baby boy were taken to hospital, the baby and the 38-year-old man have since been discharged.
The 43-year-old woman remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Police are appealing for more information, including CCTV or dashcam footage.
"The exact circumstances are still being investigated, and police would like to thank those members of the public who have already come forward, particularly those who were in the area at time," the statement reads.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
