'We must show a brave front': farming brothers on Western Front horrors

He provided some details of what happened to Billy: "He (Billy) was in the hop-over on the 26th September ... he fought right through the advance, and a few hours later while they were digging in, a shell landed very close, killing two or three of them instantly, and you can rest satisfied that he did not suffer. His Sergeant ... told me all about it, he said Billy was one of their best men and was on the list for stripes."