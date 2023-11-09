Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our History

'We must show a brave front': farming brothers on Western Front horrors

Updated November 10 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the lead up to Remembrance Day on November 11 Bendigo historian TONY FORD takes a closer look at one of the many local families impacted by the First World War.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.