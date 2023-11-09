'We must show a brave front': farming brothers on Western Front horrors

In the lead up to Remembrance Day on November 11 Bendigo historian TONY FORD takes a closer look at one of the many local families impacted by the First World War.
The Crossman brothers - Billy (William Reeves Crossman) and Sam (Thomas Samuel Crossman) - were raised on a farm at Milloo, located on the northern side of what is now the Dingee-Rochester Road
Their father, William Crossman senior, had married Mary Hannah Royle. They had five children together.
The eldest son, William Reeves Crossman, signed up for World War I in mid-1916 as a 33-year-old single man, and was allocated to the 59th Infantry Battalion (No 2394).
By the end of 1916, Billy was in France, finally joining his battalion in the field in February 1917. He survived for about seven months in the hell that was the Western Front.
His battalion was involved in the battle of Polygon Wood, Belgium, in September. More than 20,000 Australians were engaged in the battle, suffering an astonishing 6000 casualties in a week.
Eyewitnesses reported later that Billy was killed by shrapnel from German artillery fire, then buried next to the trench where he fell.
Many such graves were not found after the war. Billy's was one these.
When a soldier was killed, concerted efforts were made to collect any personal belongings, so they could be returned to the family.
In Billy's case, the family was denied this small comfort. His wallet, bible and name tags were lost on the ship the "Barunga" when it was torpedoed by an German U-Boat en route to Australia in July 1918.
Ironically, the "Barunga" was the ship that had rescued many survivors of the Titanic disaster six years earlier.
Billy's younger brother Sam (10397 Private Thomas Samuel Crossman) had signed up in 1915. He was a 25-year-old farmer at Mitiamo and married Olive Whitfield just before embarking.
Olive would not see her husband again until mid-1919. Sam went into the artillery, serving as a Gunner and Horse Shoeing Smith with the 2nd Australian Division Ammunition Column and the 4th Field Artillery Brigade.
Fighting on the Western Front often took place in appalling conditions of mud and slush, death and destruction.
Horses were used to move the artillery pieces and Sam was actively involved in that difficult task.
Sam was aware of Billy's death within a few days of the tragedy. The brothers had maintained contact by letter and met on some occasions when both were out of the front line.
In a letter home to his sister Amy, Sam wrote: "In my sorrow, there is a feeling of proudness. Remember, we must all be good soldiers ... Whatever our trouble, we must show a brave front."
He provided some details of what happened to Billy: "He (Billy) was in the hop-over on the 26th September ... he fought right through the advance, and a few hours later while they were digging in, a shell landed very close, killing two or three of them instantly, and you can rest satisfied that he did not suffer. His Sergeant ... told me all about it, he said Billy was one of their best men and was on the list for stripes."
After the war, Sam and Olive took up a soldier settlement block east of Mitiamo.
By this time, Sam's parents had moved into Bendigo, where they lived at 66 Wills Street. William Snr and Mary are buried in the Bendigo cemetery, with their gravestone also poignantly commemorating Billy.
The family are remembered on the northern plains by a road named after them, which runs north from the Dingee-Rochester Road, near the original farm, to the Mitiamo-Echuca Road.
Sam and Bill are remembered on many war memorials, including those in Bendigo, Mitiamo and at East Loddon P-12 College.
Billy's name also appears on the Menin Gate and the Roll of Honour at the Australian War Memorial.
One of Sam's sons, also a William (VX102706 Captain William Chester Crossman), served in World War II.
Another son, Edward (V402202 Private Edward May Crossman), served on the home front with the 21st Battalion of the Volunteer Defence Corps. After the war he farmed at Bamawm. Both boys had been born in Bendigo.
The Crossman family made a substantial contribution to Australia through their service and sacrifice in the two world wars.
On Remembrance Day, it is a day to remember people such as the Crossmans - ordinary people who did extraordinary things in the service of their country.
Lest We Forget.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.