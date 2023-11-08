Maggie Tranter steps up to the plate to lead BFNL Magpies

NEW Maryborough coach Maggie Tranter is looking forward to the challenge of lifting Maryborough up the BFNL A-grade ladder.
Tranter, a winner of the BFNL's Carol Sing Medal as the 17-and-under competition's best and fairest in 2017, replaces 2023 coach Jordan Macilwain at the helm.
Macilwain who did not seek reappointment.
At 23, and with a few clubs still to finalise their appointments for next season, Tranter looks set to be the youngest coach in the BFNL's A-grade ranks.
She inherits a team that won three games last season and finished ninth, but was ultra-competitive in most contests.
Tranter revealed Macilwain and Magpies club legend Alicia Cassidy had been key figures in convincing her to take on the top job.
"They approached me to consider the role after I had coached the B-grade side the last couple of years and helped me to understand what it was all about and to make sure I was ready for it," she said.
"I'm very excited now that the initial announcement has sunk in.
"I'm pretty keen to take the leap into A-grade coaching and I'm hoping it's a much improved year for Maryborough."
The fact our town has a team in the major league is something we should be grateful for.- Maggie Tranter
Tranter, who missed the start of last season as a player after giving birth to her and fiancé Brady Neil's child Oaklee, but returned to the court later in the year via the B-grade line-up, is intending to be a playing A-grade coach.
"Fingers crossed I can. I'm a very competitive person and ended up having a C-section with Oaklee, so I was out a little bit longer than I anticipated last year," she said.
"But once I got back around the club, I just couldn't help myself.
"I played B-grade for the last six weeks."
With her appointment confirmed, Tranter has quickly turned her attention to discussions with the Magpies' current playing list and potential recruits.
"We have a few (A-grade) players unsure of their plans, but I'm hoping that will change," she said.
"Everyone is in that phase of the netball season having just finished and heading towards Christmas, when they are not really thinking about netball much.
"That's the difficult part.
"Jordan (Macilwain) is due to have her baby in December, so I am hoping she might be back for the season.
"She is a huge key with her experience and leadership and I'm sure she'll be a great mentor for me."
Tranter rated Macilwain and Betty Thompson medallists Cassidy and Alisha Chadwick as her greatest role models.
"I was privileged and lucky enough to still have a couple of seasons while Cass was playing A-grade games," she said.
"I'm sure they will all continue to be big influences on me going forward.
"Their knowledge and experience of the Bendigo league and Maryborough in general is something I am fortunate to be able to draw on.
"Especially given how big this role is, which is something they understand."
Two obvious priorities for the new coach will be the continued development of the Magpies' promising batch of juniors and the re-establishment of the club's A-reserve team.
"It's a big jump coming from B-grade to A-grade without that A-reserve team," Tranter said.
"And we used a lot of our 17-and-unders as well last season, which is an even bigger jump.
"To have an A-reserve side would be a dream come true.
"If we can get some of the players I am keen to recruit, I'm hopeful an A-reserve team will eventuate and we can fill B-grade and B-reserve too.
"It is tough, when you look at the number of teams around us (in the Maryborough district) to pull players in and have all four senior teams.
"But the fact our town has a team in the major league is something we should be grateful for.
"I always grew up wanting to be the best that I can and I'm proud that we get the chance to play against the strong (Bendigo league) teams that we do."
A promising crop of 17-and-under players from this season was led by Carol Sing medallist Ella Patten, fellow BFNL 17-and-under representative team member Millie Cassidy and Abby Nalder, who all featured at A-grade level.
"Our juniors are amazing. If we can keep our juniors intact, we have a bright future," Tranter said.
