Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Maggie Tranter steps up to the plate to lead BFNL Magpies

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 8 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maggie Tranter has stepped up to coach Maryborough's A-grade netball team in 2024. Picture by Daryl Groves
Maggie Tranter has stepped up to coach Maryborough's A-grade netball team in 2024. Picture by Daryl Groves

NEW Maryborough coach Maggie Tranter is looking forward to the challenge of lifting Maryborough up the BFNL A-grade ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.