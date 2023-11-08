Byrne reigns supreme in Bendigo Cup for athletes over 3200m

BENDIGO University's Anthony Byrne added his name to the honour roll of the Hilson Builders Bendigo Cup for athletes on Tuesday night.
Just hours after the gallops action at Flemington, Byrne and another 22 athletes faced the starter for the eight-lap showdown at the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill.
Runners also had to contend with warm conditions in another leg of the Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series.
From a mark of three minutes, Byrne led what would be a University trifecta as he claimed victory in a time of 14:27 ahead of Andrew Creer, 11.38, and Aaron Anderson, 13.40, who began from marks of six and 4.10 minutes.
First female to finish was Vanessa Garry from University in a time of 12:51 to be ninth across the line.
It was a Fynch family quinella in the Newmarket Handicap of 1200m as Tyler and younger sister Piper went one-two.
From the backmark of 1.40 minutes, Tyler Fynch powered past the field to win in 3:34.50.
Piper Fynch raced off 50 seconds and clocked a time of 4:25.99, as Milanke Haasbroek from Bendigo Little Athletics was third in 4:23 from the 60-second mark.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Hilson Builders Bendigo Cup, 3200m:
Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 3.00 handicap, 14:27.80; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 6, 11:38.10; Aaron Anderson 50, Uni. 4.10, 13:40.19; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 4.10, 13:41.59; Andre van Agtmaal 32, Uni. 5.50, 12:02.44; Steven Field 45, Uni. 6, 11:57.19; Sam Bruce 27, Inv. 6.10, 11:55.83; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 3.30, 14:38.36; Vanesssa Garry 31, Uni. 5.20, 12:51.80; David Cripps 52, Uni. 5.50, 12:22.01; Jessica Paynter 27, Inv. 5.10, 13:02.19; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 2, 16:16.72; Mitch Fitzgerald 31, Uni. 6, 12:22.91; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 3.20, 15:04.56; James Harper 48, Uni. 5.20, 13:15.98; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 2.10, 16:27.57; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 2.40, 15:58.46; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 2.40, 16:07.13; Lynley McDonald 72, Uni. 0, 18:50.53; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 0, 18:52.36; Anna Mulquiny 37, SB 4.20, 14:36.43; Charles Chambers 69, Uni. 2.10, 18:17.99; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 4.40, dnf.
Newmarket Handicap, 1200m:
Tyler Fynch 13, SB 1.40 handicap, 3:34.50; Piper Fynch 11, SB 50, 4:25.99; Milanke Haasbroek 9, BLA 60, 4:23.66; Axel Norfolk-Birch 11, Inv. 50, 4:36.60; Preston Anfuso 10, BH 50, 4:38.29; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 25, 5:09.96; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 45, 5:05.10; Rebecca Soulsby 49, BH 35, 5:28.23.
