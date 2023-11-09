Bendigo Advertiser
An art deco landmark | Feature Property

By Feature Property
November 9 2023 - 4:30pm
An art deco landmark | Feature Property

5 BED | 3 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 21 Skene Street, Kennington
  • OFFERS: Close November 22 (unless sold prior)
  • AGENCY: Belle Property
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 or Mark Keck 0447 217 125
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Sitting in beautifully landscaped grounds of approximately 1891 square metres, and with its own tennis court, this home blends English Tudor and art deco architectural styles.

