An art deco landmark | Feature Property

Sitting in beautifully landscaped grounds of approximately 1891 square metres, and with its own tennis court, this home blends English Tudor and art deco architectural styles.
Known as Garvin, the home was meticulously crafted in the 1930s and includes intricate curves and lines, leadlight windows, custom pendant lighting and more.
It has an expansive layout with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and several grand living spaces across two levels, and the building has been immaculately preserved. At the same time it has been thoroughly updated into a contemporary home.
A modern kitchen features a well-appointed appliance cupboard, a 1100mm Falcon oven, a Bosch dishwasher, and a spacious pantry with automatic lighting.
Enjoying an open plan, the kitchen, living and dining zone with double doors to the rear verandah all enjoy a stunning backdrop of established hedges and gardens.
Downstairs also has a formal dining room, a sitting room, a study, two of the bedrooms and two of the bathrooms, while upstairs hosts the other three bedrooms, one of which enjoys an ensuite.
The home also has a carport, a garage, and lots of off-street parking with two driveways, the second being rear access off Michael Street.
