Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Candlemakers donate to Daylesford church to keep flames burning at vigils

By Gabrielle Hodgson
November 8 2023 - 12:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daylesford Anglican church had run out of candles - and offers of donations have since flooded in, ahead of a Wednesday evening interfaith service. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Daylesford Anglican church had run out of candles - and offers of donations have since flooded in, ahead of a Wednesday evening interfaith service. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Bendigo candlemaker has stepped in to help a Daylesford church which ran out of candles to honour two men, a woman and two children who died after Sunday's horrific Albert Street crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.