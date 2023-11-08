Candlemakers donate to Daylesford church to keep flames burning at vigils

A Bendigo candlemaker has stepped in to help a Daylesford church which ran out of candles to honour two men, a woman and two children who died after Sunday's horrific Albert Street crash.
The Central Springs Road Anglican church has flown its flag at half mast and remained open as parishioners and the wider community come in to - literally - keep the flame burning.
On Wednesday October 8 it will host an ecumenical event with input from the Sihk, Baptist, Catholic and Uniting Church communities.
"An indigenous elder from Bendigo heard about what happened on the news and just wanted to do something - anything - to help," Rev Neil FitzGerald said.
"She was a candlemaker, heard about our vigils - and got in touch.
"She is donating many boxes of homemade candles.
"There is also a shop in Daylesford which has kindly set aside candles as well."
The 5.30pm service on Wednesday, October 8 will allow people to light their own candle.to Taze (Christian meditation music).
"It'll be a time for reflection," Rev FitzGerald said.
"We've been really happy to make contact with the Baptist community here - and a lady is also sending us a Sihk prayer.
"This is a real interfaith service."
Among the dead are a family of three from Point Cook: Jatin Chugh 30, Pratibha Sharma 44 and her daughter Anvi 9.
Ms Sharma has been described as an active volunteer in Wyndham's Sikh community - especially during the pandemic.
Two members of a second family known to them have also died: Tarneit resident Vivek Bhatia 38 and his son Vihaan 11.
"This is for anyone - all faiths or no faith," Rev FitzGerald said.
"Just come and share your experiences."
Father Justin from the nearby Catholic church will lead part of the service, as will an elder from Daylesford's Uniting Church, which is also in the same street.
Rev FitzGerald said he first heard about the horrific crash on Sunday night as members of his congregation got in touch, asking if parishioners had been involved in the accident.
He was at the site first thing Monday, talking to people around the area.
"What i've noticed is people are stopping in the streets of Daylesford to talk to each other again," REv FitzGerald said.
"We haven't seen that since before the pandemic.
"The (social) barriers that were set up during COVID are breaking down."
"Yesterday there was a private meeting between people from Hepburn Council and people who witnessed the crash from a local hotel.
"It's the first step in providing support services - and they have made it known that they are here for the long term.
"A drop-in centre has also been provided by Central Highlands Rural Health Service in Raglan Street.
"The Red Cross is also here as well, helping with counselling and directing people to services.
"I've got to say I'm really impressed by Hepburn Council's response by setting up the drop-in centre and bringing in counsellors quickly."
A police chaplain was at the scene late Sunday and at least four civilian chaplains were at the site on Monday.
"The other thing to mention is that people who run businesses in Daylesford are really grateful that people are still visiting the town and not feeling awkward about coming here.
"It's helping the town.
"They really appreciate that people are not staying away."
Daylesford Anglican Church is at 54 Central Springs Road - close to the Wombat Hill Gardens.
