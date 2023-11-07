Rochester pair arrested after police car rammed, attempted escape

Two people, a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, have been arrested in Rochester after a police car was rammed overnight.
Despite the male driver's attempt to flee the police managed to catch him, and the two Echuca individuals are assisting with enquiries.
A police spokesperson said officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle near McColl Road in Rochester around 11.40pm on November 7.
On arrival, they saw a blue Nissan Navara and a white Nissan Navara stopped beside each other - with people trying to load a motorcycle onto the white utility.
The blue utility, which was towing a trailer, then sped towards police and crashed into the front of their vehicle.
Police said that blue utility then attempted to reverse before backing into a drain and becoming stuck on the trailer.
Officers smashed a window and deployed OC foam as the driver continued attempts to escape.
The male driver and the female passenger then got out of the vehicle, with the driver "deciding to try his luck and leg it from the scene".
He was soon chased down by police, although police said the other ute left the scene before they could speak to that driver.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.