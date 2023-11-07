Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Rochester pair arrested after police car rammed, attempted escape

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 8 2023 - 8:07am, first published 7:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police car was rammed overnight in Rochester before two people were arrested. File picture
A police car was rammed overnight in Rochester before two people were arrested. File picture

Two people, a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, have been arrested in Rochester after a police car was rammed overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.