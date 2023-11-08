Kyneton Cup 2023 live updates, results and photos

Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's Kyneton Cup live blog, where we'll bring you all the action and colour from the nine-race event.
After last year's event was washed out, jockeys and punters will be looking to make the most of the local cup.
Event and operations manager Lisa Evans said the club was primed to herald in the "important" day for the community.
"It is a chance for local trainers to celebrate their local cup, but its a chance for people to actually get to a racetrack that is affordable for most people to attend," she said.
There's two local horses to keep an eye on for the $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2006m) race, including Station One, which won last year's main race held at Bendigo.
Meanwhile, Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer will be hoping his horse Mohican Heights can get the job done.
Check out our live coverage below. It may take a while to load.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.