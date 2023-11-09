Three of central Victoria's best gardens open to the public for one weekend

If you're designing a garden and want to take a sneak peek at how the experts do it, the Open Gardens Victoria (OGV) weekend is your chance.
Three quite different private gardens - in Bendigo, Barkers Creek and Castlemaine - will open to the public on November 11 and 12.
According to OGV, Lee Adams' garden at 123 Neale St, Flora Hill, is "an inspiring example of what can be achieved on an average-sized suburban block with a modest budget and a lot of imagination".
Its a series of interconnecting garden rooms with outdoor living spaces that provide a haven for birds, wildlife, and humans alike.
Through trial and error, Ms Adams has discovered the best plants for the harsh central Victorian climate, and a simple planting scheme has seen the inclusion of an assortment of plants grown mainly from cuttings and seedlings, including Japanese maples, native frangipani, English box, olea, citrus, salvia, and succulents.
To the delight of neighbours and passers-by, the garden extends to the nature strip and sculptures by Ms Adams and Barry McLoughlan, of Wired for Living, are featured throughout the garden.
Half-an-hour south, down the Midlands Highway at 60 Hagues Rd, Barkers Creek, is Hedgehogs.
It is a three-acre garden built around a 1923 farmhouse which owners Margot and Morry Rottem have cared for the past 32 years.
A tranquil and eclectic creation, the garden sits well in the dry central Victorian landscape, but incorporates water and greenery and with them a feeling of peace.
A frog pond designed by pioneering Australian landscape designer Gordon Ford includes a small waterfall surrounded by granite boulders.
The garden has a gentle colour palette of blues, mauves, purple, cream, soft apricot, and white while gravel paths wander past walled gardens, secret gardens, sculpture gardens, native areas, and a food production space where avocados and citrus thrive.
A large wire-covered orchard overflows with mulberry, fig, olive, plum, nashi, cherry, peach, plumcot, and apples, with another for berries and grapes.
At Clontarf, 1 Burnett Rd, Castlemaine, opposite the Castlemaine Botanical Gardens, a stunning three-acre garden mingles old exotic trees and lush plantings laid out to complement and surround the 1860s historical homestead.
Drawing on the borrowed landscape of Forest Hall next door, Clontarf is the seventh historic garden that owners Beverly and Anthony Knight have saved from neglect in the district.
An array of small ponds and baths attract visiting birds and supply a wonderful frog chorus.
Highlights include a sandstone-walled paddock and a collection of old trees, including three varieties of cedar, oak, and ash, plus a very aged wisteria.
A beautiful loquat tree is a garden favourite, along with the magnificent ancient gums.
The gardens will be open on Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12 from 10am to 4.30pm.
Tickets - $10 for adults, $6 for students and free for under-18s - are available at the gate or online via Trybooking.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.