Without A Fight claims race that stops a nation

WITHOUT A Fight has become only the 12th horse to claim the Caulfield Cup-Melbourne Cup double following a stirring win in the $8.4 million Group 1 feature at Flemington on Tuesday.
Jockey Mark Zahra's decision to stick with Without A Fight over last year's Melbourne Cup winner Gold Trip was vindicated when he claimed the race for the second straight year.
The 41-year-old became the first rider since Harry White in 1978 and '79 to win the Melbourne Cup back-to-back on different horses.
He described the emotion of back-to-back wins as 'unbelievable'.
"Your first Melbourne Cup you can never compare to that ever. You don't believe that it is ever going to happen," Zahra said.
"I always said winning one helps you a lot because I came into the race putting aside all the choosing and I knew I was on a good horse.
"When you win one, a lot of jockeys try all their life to win one. You keep thinking this might be my chance, but when you win one you think 'if I stuff it up there's one home in the cabinet anyway'.
"You are afforded that bit of luxury.
"But to change horses, I got a little bit of flack about my choice, even at the races here today, for it to pay off it is justified."
Trained by Anthony and San Freedman, Without A Fight finished two-and-a-quarter lengths ahead of a gallant Soulcombe, with 150-1 chance Sheraz running a bold race for third.
Runner-up in last month's Geelong Cup, Ashrun was the first home of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace's five cup hopes in fourth place.
Next best of the stable's hopes was last week's Group Bendigo Cup winner Interpretation in fifth.
It was another boost to the profile of the Bendigo Cup, following on from High Emocean's third in the Melbourne Cup after winning at Bendigo.
The Liam Howley/Macedon Lodge-trained Virtuous Circle was never a threat after being tailed off in running.
The four-year-old battled on in the straight and finished 18th in the field of 23, but was quick to pull up after the post.
"He was a bit disappointing," jockey Craig Newitt said post-race.
"He was a fair way out of the race and he just never ran on."
Without A Fight was the first horse since Ethereal in 2001 to achieve the Caulfield Cup double.
