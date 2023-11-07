Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Giant Guildford river redgum named Victorian Tree of the Year

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated November 9 2023 - 5:59pm, first published November 7 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Guildford Grumpies' Ray Pattle, Greg Edward and Steve Cole stand in front of the 2023 Natoinal Trust Victorian Tree of the Year in Guildford. Picture by Darren Howe
'Guildford Grumpies' Ray Pattle, Greg Edward and Steve Cole stand in front of the 2023 Natoinal Trust Victorian Tree of the Year in Guildford. Picture by Darren Howe

Guildford community members have been celebrating the recognition of the town's giant river redgum as Victoria's 2023 Tree of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.