Burger wars battle as milk bar loses trade after Carl's Jr lands

A milk bar owner says he has lost around 20 per cent of his business and might have to pull his daughters from ballet lessons after burger chain Carl's Jr opened at Epsom Village.
David Dei, who owns the Epsom Milk Bar with his wife Ya Ling Cai, said he had watched hordes of people line up to try the burger chain since it opened on October 17, while his customer numbers dwindled.
"When you have got [no customers], and you see cars lining up and their car park being full you really feel stressed, and I think 'what am I gonna do if this keeps happening down the track?'," Mr Dei said.
Epsom milk bar sits at the point of a triangle between Carl's Jr and a soon-to-be opened KFC restaurant on Howard Street.
Mr Dei said he expected a further 10 per cent drop in business with the opening of the American fried chicken chain.
"So there will be more pressure, more pressure onto our business," Mr Dei said.
Mr Dei said he and his wife work six days a week at the milk bar. On their day off they take their children to ballet, piano and basketball.
The 20 per cent cut meant his daughters would have to stop extra curricular activities if business did not pick up, he said.
"You try and support them as much as you can, but we have told them we have got to drop everything until our finances have stabilised," he said.
Mr Dei said he was creeping towards his business' bottom line.
"Our business' [bench mark] is about $8,000. So say I'm doing $10,000 now, if I lost another 20 per cent, I have to working to keep the business alive but make no money for the family," he said.
Mr Dei urged the community to rally around his and other Epsom Village small businesses to keep them open.
"We do as much as we can for the community," he said.
"So hopefully the community can see that and support the small businesses and not the big fish coming in that do not care about the small guys survival."
