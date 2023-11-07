Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Burger wars battle as milk bar loses trade after Carl's Jr lands

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Dei and his wife Ya Ling Cai say they have lost around 20 per cent of business since a burger chain opened. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
David Dei and his wife Ya Ling Cai say they have lost around 20 per cent of business since a burger chain opened. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A milk bar owner says he has lost around 20 per cent of his business and might have to pull his daughters from ballet lessons after burger chain Carl's Jr opened at Epsom Village.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.