Bendigo's little Italy opens second restaurant as main dine-in venue

Borchelli Ristorante is saying buongiorno from a new location, as the business opens a second restaurant at Bath Lane on Wednesday, November 8.
Executive chef Simon Lock said the original View Street restaurant would remain open as predominantly takeaway with small dine-in, while the Bath Lane site, formerly Bath Lane Cafe, will be the main dine-in venue.
"During COVID-19, takeaways went through the roof and they haven't slowed down at all," Mr Lock said.
"We've always been looking for a takeaway outlet, a small takeaway outlet and one never came up at the right position until we saw Bath Lane Cafe up for sale, then we thought we'll flip it."
Mr Lock said he and his staff saw the vision for the restaurant straight away, and they had worked hard to fit it out in Borchelli style with Italian décor, new couch seating, and photos of loyal customers and special guests on every wall.
He said the restaurant would offer something that had been missing at Bath Lane: all-day cooking.
"I think what a lot of people miss ... [is] not many places cook after three o'clock," he said.
"We'll be cooking from 11am to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday.
"The general feel is everyone's really excited; one, to have a restaurant in Bath Lane and two to have a hospitality venue open all day and create a bit of a vibe."
Borchelli's has hired more chefs, with a total of 28 staff in the business, including eight full-time workers with four to 10 years' experience.
Mr Lock said loyal customers could look forward to the same offering they'd grown to love, just at two different venues.
"We've had one couple, the Joneses, that have had 1200 meals at Borchelli over 16 years, and they still want to go to View Street, so there'll be that opportunities to still eat and dine in View Street," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.