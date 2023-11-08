'XY's reprieve' - Bendigo 17-year-old who died too soon remembered

First Nations readers should be advised the following article references the passing of an Aboriginal child. The article also includes references to suicide.
A Bendigo woman has described being "shattered" the night she was tagged in a social media post about a missing child she had previously cared for.
The Coroner's Court sitting in Melbourne has heard an incredibly powerful first-hand account from the first kinship carer a 17-year-old Bendigo girl, known as XY, had after she was removed from her family.
The inquest into the girl's death has sought to uncover ways her care, prior to her death by suicide in 2021, could have been improved.
The woman, who we are calling LA, read out the statement at the conclusion of three expert panels, with the court now adjourned awaiting the Coroner's findings.
The Bendigo mum described XY as a "very polite little girl", "very bright", "bubbly" and "also quite shy".
She said XY had a quirky personality and a fun sense of humour, and said XY had befriended her daughter despite the two having previously struggled making friends.
"XY had a funny giggle, an infectious smile and when she was happy, you couldn't help but be happy right alongside her," she said.
LA recalled XY's love of children including her kindness to younger people and how she became overcome with emotion holding a young baby.
She enjoyed make-up and "nothing was ever too much trouble" if she was asked to help LA with some newborn puppies.
She would "help bottle feed the sick puppy and would get emotional about how gorgeous they all were".
"XY had many wonderful qualities and was a beautiful child," LA told the court.
"She (also) had so many struggles on a daily basis, she always tried her hardest to push through."
LA described the day XY went missing and feeling concerned the young girl had run away from her accommodation.
"I received a call from my best friend," LA said.
"I thought she was calling to ask if I'd seen the missing persons' post.
"When she asked me how I was going, I responded with, 'Yeah, I'm fine'.
"She seem surprised and I said, 'You're asking because you saw the Facebook post that XY is missing, aren't you?"
LA told the court her friend had sounded concerned before asking, "Haven't you heard yet?"
LA said hearing the news that the 17-year-old had been found dead, "felt like (my whole world) just crashed around me".
"I let out a sound from the bottom of my soul that I've never made before," LA said.
"I was absolutely shattered.
"My children all ran out of their rooms because they could hear me crying uncontrollably and they asked, 'What's happened' and 'Is it XY?'"
Even though the children's friendships' with XY had been "destroyed due to the high level of stress and trauma caring for XY caused", the family's deep love for the young girl was evident.
LA said she felt like she "singlehandedly failed this child".
"XY needed love, XY needed someone to care about her and XY needed to know that she mattered to someone," LA said.
"I loved her so much, but it wasn't enough to save her."
LA said she had minimal contact after XY's placement broke down but said she never stopped caring about her.
"I have always said I will be the voice XY never got to have and I will continue to fight for (her) just as I told her that I would when she was in my care," LA said.
"I think about XY every day and what her life could have looked like if she was still in my care and we all got the support we needed for this to be permanent and it kills me inside to my core that (her) life has ended."
LA said she felt "incredible anger" that her family was not better supported by the Department of Families, Fairness and House to care for XY.
She said with the right assistance, XY could have potentially stayed permanently with them.
"I feel enraged that there is no justice for XY's death and no person or organisation will be held accountable," she said.
"There are policies, guidelines and legislation to be followed, and if this is what the outcome is for what they are now, then this absolutely needs to change.
"XY is one of thousands of children across Australia in care, and her death cannot be all for nothing."
LA told the court that since she learned there would be an inquest into XY's death, two words had played over and over in her head.
One was the girl's name - which cannot legally be published.
The other was "reprieve".
"XY wasn't given the escape from a bad situation or experience that she should've had while in out-of-home care, so she found an escape herself," LA told the court.
"We owe it to (her) and all kids in care to make massive changes and end the failings, so this never happens to another child again.
"Although she is not here with us anymore, it is time for XY's reprieve."
If you or someone needs support, contact:
