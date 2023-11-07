Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Howley, Station One take aim at back-to-back Kyneton Cup wins

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Station One, ridden by Craig Newitt, wins last year's Kyneton Cup at Bendigo. The Liam Howley-trained galloper will be aiming to go back-to-back in Wednesday's race. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos
Station One, ridden by Craig Newitt, wins last year's Kyneton Cup at Bendigo. The Liam Howley-trained galloper will be aiming to go back-to-back in Wednesday's race. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

CHASING back-to-back Kyneton Cup victories with Station One, trainer Liam Howley believes his five-year-old gelding will be going into this Wednesday's race in as good, or if not better, shape than last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.