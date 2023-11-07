Howley, Station One take aim at back-to-back Kyneton Cup wins

CHASING back-to-back Kyneton Cup victories with Station One, trainer Liam Howley believes his five-year-old gelding will be going into this Wednesday's race in as good, or if not better, shape than last year.
The son of Toronado became only the second Kyneton-trained horse in the rich history of the race to win the local cup last year.
While Howley has shifted his main training base back to his former home at Macedon Lodge, he still retains a facility on-course at Kyneton.
He'd again love to give the locals something to cheer about on cup day with a hometown win.
A potential second Kyneton Cup success with Station One would likely be even more special than the first.
Due to severe flooding at Kyneton last year, the race was run and won away from home at Bendigo over 2200m.
Back on home turf this year, the cup will revert back to a 2006m event.
That has Howley even more optimistic about the chances of Station One, who will be second-up from a 12-week let up, following a sound effort in the Listed Seymour Cup (1600m) behind Junipal on October 22.
"It's been the plan all along to tackle the cup," the dual Group 1-winning trainer said.
"We targeted the Seymour Cup first-up and I thought he was very good there. It wasn't far off a Group race they way that field came together in the end.
"We are going with the fresh is best approach with him. I backed right off after last prep.
"He probably doesn't stay the mile and a half and the 2200m of the cup last year I thought probably just saw him out.
"Back in grade and up in trip and around his home track, hopefully we are good enough."
Howley is rapt to have the cup race back on home turf.
While Station One is based at Macedon Lodge, he does all of his galloping work on the Kyneton track.
"He looks terrific and I think his racing pattern really suits Kyneton," he said.
"I'm really hoping he flies the gates and is up on speed and hugs the rail nicely and from there we can get the job done."
Ridden in last year's race by Craig Newitt, who rode Virtuous Circle for Howley in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup at Flemington, Station One will have a different jockey this time around.
Former Sydney jockey Winona Costin will ride the reigning cup winner, who will carry 54kg, the same weight as last year.
Station One will be attempting to become the first horse since Tristram's Sun in 2014 and '15 to win back-to-back Kyneton Cups.
The stable will have another excellent chance on the cup day card in New York Hurricane, who will go around in the 1856m benchmark 64, after finishing within a length of the winner Reset The Jazz over 1700m on Geelong Cup day.
Howley had previously given plenty of thought to running the four-year-old in the cup alongside Station One.
"The plan for him all along was to get him to the Grand Handicap on Oaks Day, over 2000m," he said.
"I am keen to get him to 2000m at least once, but he keeps getting better and better where he is.
"We've gradually increased the trip and he is coping really well.
"We went to Geelong expecting to win and to get straight into the Grand Handicap, but he stormed home and missed by three quarters of a length and left me pondering.
"His grade is a little bit low to get that opportunity, but cup day is a nice back up."
New York Hurricane has come on leaps and bounds this preparation, finishing in the top three in six of his last seven starts and winning twice.
"It took a while for the penny to drop. He was very immature early, but is just naturally talented," Howley said.
"He put in one stinker of a run at Sandown early in the prep and had an absolute lend of us.
"I got back to the farm and decided to move him back to Kyneton and to change his program completely, and he's just turned the corner.
"It was the best thing for him. He's a happy horse, it's a very simple routine and he's training the house down and is in as good as form as ever."
Howley's two other runners on cup day, late Night Artist and Cordozar, are both first-starters.
