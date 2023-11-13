Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Browse extra

Equine Philosopher excels first-up at Benalla

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 13 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rose Hammond propels the Jarrod Robinson-trained Equine Philosopher to a tough first-up win at Benalla on Sunday. Picture by Jay Town/Racing Photos
Rose Hammond propels the Jarrod Robinson-trained Equine Philosopher to a tough first-up win at Benalla on Sunday. Picture by Jay Town/Racing Photos

A TERRIFIC first-up training performance from Bendigo's Jarrod Robinson helped Equine Philosopher secure the seventh win of his career at Benalla on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.