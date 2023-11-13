Equine Philosopher excels first-up at Benalla

A TERRIFIC first-up training performance from Bendigo's Jarrod Robinson helped Equine Philosopher secure the seventh win of his career at Benalla on Sunday.
Robinson had the six-year-old gelding primed to deliver in his first start in 131 days, with the son of Unencumbered and Umatain unleashing another bold front-running performance to prevail in the $27,000 Mulwala Water Ski Club Cup over 2046m.
It was a nice consolation following a delayed start to the tough stayer's campaign.
Equine Philosopher had initially been set to run first-up in the $30,000 Wycheproof Cup (1800m) earlier in the month.
But the once-a year Wycheproof meeting was abandoned after five races due to concerns over the state of the track, ensuring the cup, which was to be race six on the program, was not run.
It turned out to be a blessing of sorts as Equine Philosopher, with apprentice Rose Hammond in the saddle, again managed to outstay his rivals at Benalla for a brave win by a neck over the favourite Privileged Son, with Never Again close by in third.
Robinson praised a remarkable effort by by both horse and rider.
"He went super ... the race was probably a bit stronger than the Wycheproof Cup would have been," he said.
"I wasn't quite confident going into the race, but he did a great job.
"The Wycheproof Cup was worth a little bit more money, but we can't complain. You never knock back a winner.
"He's just tough. He likes to get going early and just tries to run them into the ground.
"The 2000m didn't worry me, it was more the fact it was a stronger race than Wycheproof would have been.
"There were a few pretty handy ones in it, but I knew he was fit and had trialled up well, so I was confident as I could be."
As well as being a remarkably tough and resilient performer for Robinson, Equine Philosopher has been equally consistent.
His seven career wins from 36 starts have all come with Robinson as his trainer.
He was initially trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Jnr, but went winless in eight starts.
Four of the stayer's wins have been this calendar year, all of them with 21-year-old Hammond in the saddle.
"Her last five rides for me, she has won four of them," Robinson said.
"She rode Mangwanani for me at Wycheproof and she won on that and she has won three on him (Equine Philosopher).
"He just runs for her."
Hammond has only ridden Equine Philosopher six times in total.
Robinson is now contemplating a trip to Sandown on November 29 for a 2100m benchmark 70.
"I'm looking for some (country) cups at 2000m-plus to suit him, but a lot of the cups are shorter," he said.
"I've never taken him to town before, so we'll see what happens between now and then.
"The key to him is that he likes doing different stuff every day. He never does the same thing. He's either out in the bush, or jumping, or doing his gallops, or working on the sand track.
"Something different every day keeps him happy."
Equine Philosopher is the reigning Bendigo stayer of the year.
A good day at Benalla for Robinson included a second with the five-year-old gelding You Betcha Woo.
Formerly trained by Robert Hickmott, the son of So You Think has now had three starts for his new stable for a win and a second.
He broke his maiden on debut for Robinson at Manangatang last month.
