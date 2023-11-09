Two decades on from Behrens' record-setting innings in the BDCA

THE most enduring memory Heath Behrens has of his record Bendigo District Cricket Association innings is the heat in which he batted in that historic day.
This coming week marks 20 years since Bendigo United's Behrens wrote his name into the BDCA record books by setting a new benchmark for the highest individual score.
It's a benchmark that two decades on still hasn't been surpassed.
It was November 15, 2003 - day two of round two of the 2003-04 season - when Behrens re-wrote the BDCA history books with his unbeaten 249 against Huntly-North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
A week earlier the Power had compiled 9-303 after winning the toss and batting on day one, with Behrens taking a pair of catches.
These days any score over 300 would have the team with the runs on the board winning nine times out of 10.
But back in the season of 2003-04 when water restrictions were in place across Bendigo and outfields were lighting fast, in reality, 303 wasn't the daunting challenge that it may sound - particularly at Atkins Street.
"If the Power had struck 300 on any other ground it would be certainties, but Atkins Street is a different story," the Addy's Mark Brown wrote in his preview to day two.
"There's not a better wicket in the competition and the outfield provides good value, making 303 obtainable. The game will go right down to the wire, with Huntly-North Bendigo holding on."
In his preview Brown had also labelled Behrens as the key wicket for the Power if they were to successfully defend their total.
"The classy left-hander is widely regarded as the best bat in the competition and, not surprisingly, United's fortunes tend to rise and fall with his form," Brown wrote.
"If the Power can get Behrens cheaply, it's hard to see the remainder of the side successfully chasing the 300 target.
"A week of warm weather will only quicken the Atkins Street outfield and the Huntly-North Bendigo pitch is usually a batsman's paradise."
And it certainly proved to be Behrens' batting paradise that afternoon on what was a history-making day.
On a day in which the temperature in Bendigo reached 38 degrees, Behrens revelled in the heat for more than four hours en route to his unbeaten 249 as the Redbacks replied with 3-394 having been in early trouble at 2-29 with Wayne Fidler (1) and Ricky Mannix (0) both out.
But Behrens' 249 n.o. wasn't the only piece of BDCA history created that day.
Together with captain Nick Crawford (109), the pair put on 320 for the third wicket in what became the BDCA's new record partnership.
Behrens' 249 n.o. surpassed the BDCA's previous highest score of 237 made by North Bendigo's Andrew Price against Golden Square in 1998-99.
And the Behrens-Crawford stand passed the BDCA's previous record for the highest partnership of 314 that had been held by Harcourt's Gibson Pritchard and Ron Porter since 1928-29.
It's said that records are made to be broken and while Behrens' knock that day remains the BDCA's benchmark individual score, the partnership record was surpassed three years later when Eaglehawk openers Matt Ford (204) and Matt Fitt (185) put on 387 for the first wicket.
That record-breaking stand of Ford and Fitt was also made against Huntly-North Bendigo at Atkins Street.
Approaching the 20-year anniversary of his record-setting innings, Behrens says his memories of the day have long faded, but he still clearly recalls the heat that he batted through his 260-ball knock.
"To be totally honest, I don't remember a lot about the day... it was a while ago now," Behrens said this week.
"I do remember it was relatively early in the season and a bloody hot day; high 30s in November was a bit unusual.
"I remember spending a lot of time batting with Crawf and we managed to put on what was a record partnership at the time in the BDCA.
"It has been brought up plenty of times since that Crawf was the only one of us who hit a six in the partnership; he wasn't renowned for his big hitting, so he got one over me that day."
While Behrens' memories of the innings are vague, he was headline news on both the front and back pages of the Addy on the Monday.
Then aged 24, Behrens spent four-and-half hours at the crease and struck 45 boundaries.
"It was very warm out in the middle, but they were good batting conditions," Behrens told the Addy the following day.
"As soon as the ball was through the infield it just ran away straight to the fence.
"And the pitch has always been one of the best tracks in Bendigo; it's just so hard and flat."
Behrens' record innings wasn't the first time he had plundered a double century - it was the third-consecutive season he had made more than 200.
In 2001-02 he scored an unbeaten 201 in a tied game against Bendigo, while in 2002-03 he belted 219 n.o. against Strathfieldsaye.
North Bendigo's Atkins Street had always been a ground Behrens enjoyed batting on long before he went on to set every BDCA batting record of most runs (11,579), most centuries (28) and the competition's highest score.
"It was one of my favourite stomping grounds; I remember getting 180-odd there in the twos when I was 15 or so," Behrens said.
"It was always just a belter of a wicket to bat on; once it got through the infield back then you could pretty much just walk them out."
Crawford, who is well renowned for his ability remember even the most minute of details from BDCA games he has played in going back to the 1990s, recalls it was a chanceless knock from Behrens.
Although, Behrens did play one shot that was caught... by Crawford.
Crawford recalls Behrens smashing a delivery from Power off-spinner Nick Blake straight back down the wicket that was certain to go for four.
However, the ball went hurtling straight back to Crawford, who was unable to avoid it and instead caught it in his left hand, leading to a nasty bruise.
Umpire Max Taylor called a dead ball, no runs were scored and Behrens ultimately finished one shy of scoring 250.
Two decades on from his record innings the most threat Behrens' score looked to be under was in 2017-18 when Eaglehawk's Jeremy Brown put on a batting clinic against Bendigo United.
It was the season after Behrens had retired from first XI when Brown blasted 215 off just 131 balls at Canterbury Park, setting a new Eaglehawk club record score.
There was still just under 15 overs left in the day when Brown's innings came to a close when caught in the deep by Jake Thrum off Chris Howgate.
"It's a bit of a feather in the cap to still have the record," said Behrens, who is this season captaining the Redbacks' second XI.
"You look back through all the years of drought and quality batsmen that maybe it would have been broken by now.
"It's something to hang the hat on and talk to the kids and, hopefully, grandkids down the track about, but it could always be broken any day soon.
"You look at someone like Brayden Stepien making 150 last weekend, he's the sort of player who is capable of making that sort of score."
