Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Golden opportunity to own some history | House of the Week

By House of the Week
November 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden opportunity to own some history | House of the Week
Golden opportunity to own some history | House of the Week

4 BED | 3 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 29 Lethebys Road, Sailors Gully
  • $1.3m to $1.4 million
  • AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Andrew Murphy 0407 303 386
  • INSPECT: By appointment

James Steward was born at Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in 1830. In his youth he learned about brewing but in 1853 he was drawn to Bendigo for the gold rush.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.