Golden opportunity to own some history | House of the Week

James Steward was born at Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in 1830. In his youth he learned about brewing but in 1853 he was drawn to Bendigo for the gold rush.
His first attempt at Eaglehawke wasn't so successful, then another rush broke out at Sailors Gulley. "Out of this claim he got pannicans of gold," said a story on page 3 of The Bendigo Independent on Thursday December 1, 1898, summarising his life the day after his death.
Incidentally, a pannikin (as we appear to spell it now) is a small metal drinking cup.
Rather helpfully this story was also shared online by the former Eaglehawk Heritage Society a few years ago.
It also said that Mr Stewart invested in mining, put his brewing knowledge to good use as proprietor of the Albion Brewery in Sailors Gulley, and lived in this very house built on this very site right next to the brewery (which is no longer here).
He married Agnes Renwick, seven or eight years his junior, in 1863 and they raised a family here. Agnes died at age 55 in February 1894.
Sitting on about 1.8 acres, this home was lovingly renovated in 2005 - including with new electrics, renewed plumbing and a new roof - and cared for rather well ever since.
It has four bedrooms and the main has an ensuite as well as a built-in cupboard. There's also a study with a loft and built-in cupboards (which could be used as a fifth bedroom).
The main bathroom has a full-size bath and a separate shower, along with a toilet and a vanity.
The summer kitchen features three sets of French doors and the original ceilings. It also has Jarrah and granite benchtops, double electric ovens and a gas cooktop, a corner pantry and a dishwasher.
The home also has zoned reverse-cycle heating and cooling, and a wood burner.
The entertainment-billiards room has in-floor supports for a full-size table. It also features French doors which lead out to a deck with roof-to-floor steel venetian slats.
Among the many features behind the home there are also two sheds. One is directly behind the in-ground solar-heated concrete pool (and it is sectioned into three areas for pool items, a workshop and storage), while the other is a triple garage down the back with a mezzanine and a lean-to. There's also a double carport next to the home.
Plus there are elevated vegetable gardens, majestic century-old trees, rainwater tanks, secure fencing, and much more.
