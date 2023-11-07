Bendigo Advertiser
Moderate thunderstorm asthma risk forecast for Bendigo, central districts

Updated November 7 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:30pm
A moderate risk of epidemic thunderstorm asthma has been forecast for November 7 and 8. Image by Department of Health
There is an increased risk of thunderstorm asthma in Bendigo, the state health department has advised.

