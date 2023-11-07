Moderate thunderstorm asthma risk forecast for Bendigo, central districts

There is an increased risk of thunderstorm asthma in Bendigo, the state health department has advised.
A moderate thunderstorm asthma alert has been issued for Northern Country, North Central and Central areas, which includes Bendigo from Tuesday, November 7 to Wednesday, November 8.
The health department advises to avoid being outdoors or having windows open during this time if you suffer from asthma or hay fever.
It uses a risk forecasting system with a colour-coded scale from low to moderate and high risk.
"Forecasts are not a formal 'warning' and are designed to inform people at risk that they should be prepared, the health deparment website said.
"The forecast only indicates whether the chance of an epidemic thunderstorm asthma event occurring is increased - a higher forecast does not mean than an event is certain to happen, nor does a lower forecast mean that an event will not happen."
People with current, past or undiagnosed asthma or hay fever are considered to be at risk. Having both asthma and hay fever or poorly controlled asthma increases the risk further.
On a high risk day the department will issue up-to-date relevant advice and warnings on the VicEmergency warning platform.
The risk forecast for the current day is only updated once, at approximately 12:30pm. Any further updates (such as public advice and warnings) will be posted on the VicEmergency website and app.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.