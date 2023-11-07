Dyer takes unorthodox route to Kyneton Cup with Mohican Heights

KYNETON trainer Neil Dyer is hoping 'a very unorthodox' preparation can pay dividends in his hometown cup on Wednesday.
Dyer will saddle up the former Chris Waller-trained multiple city winner Mohican Heights in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2006m).
The seven-year-old gelding, who started his career in Ireland and ran in the 2020 Group 1 English St Leger before arriving in Australia, was purchased by Dyer off the Waller stable with the 2023 Darwin Cup in mind.
While he ultimately did not handle the Fannie Bay track and finished 14-lengths from the winner in seventh place, the son of Australia and Mohican Princess finds himself lining up in another cup, first-up for the preparation.
"He's a quality horse. We've trained him very unorthodox compared to what we usually do, but he's a natural stayer," he said.
"We think we have got him fit enough for the job.
"He's not a big horse, he was only 450 kilos when we bought him and that's what he races at.
"On his home track, I'm hoping he will lift."
Testament to his quality, as recently as last September, Mohican Heights finished second behind 2022 Group 3 Bendigo Cup winner High Emocean over 2500m at Flemington.
In a field of 15, he beat home Vow And Declare (third), Interpretation (fifth) and Serpentine (15th), who all ran in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
His last win was in an open handicap at Eagle Farm in February.
Dyer opted not to spell Mohican Heights following his return from the Top End in early August and instead kept him in work.
The gelding's unique preparation has included a trio of trials over distances ranging from 1000m to 1600m.
Dyer, who is chasing his second Kyneton Cup victory, is confident his 'unorthodox' approach with Mohican Heights will hold him in good stead in the race.
"We've been trialling him rather than racing him," Dyer said.
"He's one of those European-bred stayers that can naturally handle the work.
"When he crosses the (finish) line, he'll go another 1000m before he wants to pull up. Not under hard restraint, but he just keeps rolling.
"We've been pretty selective in how we've trained him, but he galloped on the grass at Kyneton last Saturday and we've decided to have a crack at the cup."
Dyer previously won the cup in 2002 with Mrs Bently.
The mare was also first past the post two years' earlier, but lost the race weeks later after she was disqualified for testing positive to hydrocortisone.
Dyer's hopes in 1999 were dashed in cruel and extraordinary circumstances, when Filligan was severely hampered by Bellendella Dream, who fell 50 metres after the start, but reversed his way through the field, near colliding head-on with several horses down the back straight.
Filligan was the most impacted horse, losing several lengths, before flashing home in the straight to finish second behind Taberann.
Dyer's last runner in the race was Royal Request, who finished well back in the field in 2018, 15 months after his win in the 2017 Darwin Cup.
Now a 29-year-old, Mrs Bently still calls Dyer's property at Edgecombe home.
"She's still doing okay. She does get down a bit in the winter with the cold weather, but now that it's warmed up, she's doing better," he said.
"Another hometown cup would be nice.
"With the horse that we have got, we haven't seen the best of him since we've had him.
"But after getting this 2000m under his belt in the cup, we'll be pressing on to 2200m, 2400m and 2500m over the next couple of months and giving the owners a bit of a sighting.
"Wednesday will tell us a bit about him."
Dyer rated the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained Red Sun Sensation as the obvious horse to beat in the field of eight.
The four-year-old is coming off an impressive second behind Ain'tnodeeldun in the Group 3 JRA Cup (2040m) at Moonee Valley.
"They've put Craig Williams on him for his only ride of the day, so you'd think he's going to be the one (to beat)," Dyer said.
