Friday, 24 November 2023
Two-year-olds lead the way for Ashwood stable on big night at Melton

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:38pm, first published 5:28pm
Amalia Pearl (at back), driven by Alex Ashwood, finishes behind Nordic Reign (Matt Newberry) during a heat of the Breeders Crown for two-year-old fillies at Maryborough on November 15. Picture by Stuart McCormick
A PAIR of Group 1 Breeders Crown finals hopes for the young Toolleen-based team of Alex Ashwood and Tayla French this Saturday night at Melton will be spearheaded by the exciting juvenile Amalia Pearl.

