Two-year-olds lead the way for Ashwood stable on big night at Melton

A PAIR of Group 1 Breeders Crown finals hopes for the young Toolleen-based team of Alex Ashwood and Tayla French this Saturday night at Melton will be spearheaded by the exciting juvenile Amalia Pearl.
The daughter of Muscle Mass will contest an open edition of the $100,000 two-year-old trotting fillies classic and looks to be a horse on the rise.
While she is an early $31 chance on the TAB fixed odds market, Ashwood and French are anticipating she will give a good account of herself in her Group 1 debut, following a string of three placings leading into Saturday night.
Among them, a third in her Breeders Crown heat at Maryborough at similar odds behind Nordic Reign, who is the short-priced early favourite for Goulburn Valley trainer John Newberry at $1.80.
Ashwood and French are approaching the Breeders Crown as a stepping stone to better things ahead, for Amalia Pearl, a filly they hold in high regard.
"We really like her, she is getting better and better with every run," French said.
"She has come back super after her spell and is in the final, but whatever she does from there, she will only benefit going forward.
"I never like to sound too confident, but I'm hoping she can be thereabouts."
The final will have a strong Bendigo flavour, with Longlea trainers Matthew Gath and Bec Morrissey also boasting hopes in Third Eye and Centurion Dream.
The Ashwood stable's other Breeders Crown chance comes up earlier in the night, with the long shot Bella Danza in the two-year-old pacing fillies final.
The daughter of Bettors Delight snuck into the final with a fifth in last weekend's semi-final, after being held up early in the race, with the stable aiming for a competitive performance after drawing the pole, alongside the well fancied Emma Stewart-trained pair, Very Pretty and Draw A Dream.
Group 1-winning driver Ashwood will take the steer on both of the team's Breeders Crown starters at Melton, as well as Tay Tay in the Alabar Breeders Crown Graduate Mares Free For All and Major Meister in the Melton City Council Sprint.
Meanwhile, Parisian Artiste, who won the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for three-year-old trotting colts and geldings in late 2021 for Ashwood and French, has been sent back to the paddock for a quick freshen up.
The five-year-old only returned to action for the first time since last year's Inter Dominion Trotting Championship in this month's Swan Hill Trotters Cup, finishing sixth behind Keayang Ignite.
It followed a period on the sidelines this year with nerve damage to his back and an extended preparation in which the couple were able to get plenty of 'slow miles' under his belt.
French said they would continue to adopt a patient approach with their Group 1 star and multiple country cups winner.
"He wasn't disappointing at Swan Hill, but it wasn't an ideal first-up run for him because they broke the track record," she said.
"We just babied him through the run, but he's gone back to the paddock.
"He had a pretty long prep this time in, just bringing him up really slow and making sure he was right.
"But after Swan Hill we just decided to give him a few weeks off, but he's nearly due again to come back in."
Meanwhile, the stable has sent Beat City to Tasmania for a tilt at the Tassie Golden Apple.
The six-year-old gelding, who is back under Ashwood's care following a more than two-year stint in Western Australia, will contest one of the heats at Launceston on Sunday night.
The $50,000 final will be run on December 1.
