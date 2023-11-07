Country racing and photo wall fashions - it's Kyneton Cup time

The grass is cut and the roses trimmed for the first Kyneton Cup since 2019.
Jockeys will return to the country track on Wednesday, November 8 after a cycle of COVID-19 cancellations and a washed out race in 2022.
The cup's event and operations manager Lisa Evans said the club was primed to herald in the "important" day for the community.
"It is a chance for local trainers to celebrate their local cup, but its a chance for people to actually get to a racetrack that is affordable for most people to attend," Ms Evans said.
"Country racing is really important."
Ms Evans said the race day combined the usual horse racing glamour with a regional feel the day after Melbourne Cup.
"The [Kyneton] cup has got a really nice relaxed feel and who doesn't love to get dressed up in their finest, and obviously have a day out as well," she said.
Alongside the nine-race program, live music and food trucks will take over the club's lawns while the fashionistas will compete via a photo wall rather than on the field.
"It appeals to everyone who does not quite feel confident to jump up on the stage and and show off their outfit, but wants to enter into fashions on the field," Ms Evans said.
She said the club was expecting a mixed crowd, with some punters travelling from Melbourne, but hoped the public holiday in Kyneton would generate a strong local turn out.
"It is all about the community coming together, having a drink, enjoying our food trucks, having a picnic on the lawn, and just celebrating everything that is good about living in the country," she said.
Got the day off? Tickets to the Kyneton cup are available here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.