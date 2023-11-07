Jets hungry to go back-to-back in BDCA Twenty20 tournament

THE Bendigo District Cricket Association's reigning Twenty20 premier, Strathfieldsaye, is hungry to defend its title.
The Twenty20 tournament hits off on Wednesday night, with the defending premier Jets having to wait until next week to get its defence under way.
Huntly North and White Hills will open the tournament at the QEO from 6pm.
Game two will be on Thursday night at the QEO between Bendigo United and Kangaroo Flat.
Like last season the bulk of games will be played as stand-alone matches at the QEO on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
There are two nights, November 15 and January 18, where a second game will also be played at Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park.
The defending champion Jets will begin their Twenty20 campaign against Sandhurst on Thursday, November 16.
"We'll have a fairly different team to last season, so it will be good to have a few new players come in and play their first Twenty20 games," Strathfieldsaye's Ben Devanny said on Tuesday.
"We're looking forward to getting back into it and, hopefully, we can start off with a win.
"A lot of our playing group over the years has always been keen to play Twenty20s. We go out there every game we play wanting to win and we will be doing the same this year."
The Jets will have a new Twenty20 captain this season.
Last season's T20 flag was captained by Darcy Hunter, who is among the departures from the club and is playing at Preston, but is a possibility of playing in at least one of the Jets' games as a "marquee player".
Hunter's replacement as T20 captain is still to be confirmed.
The Jets' marquee player for their round one game against Sandhurst next week will be Cam Clayton, an all-rounder from Eltham.
Last season's Twenty20 leading run-scorer was Bendigo United marquee player Zane Keighran, who will return to the Redbacks for the tournament again.
Now playing with Premier Cricket club Melbourne, Keighran belted 270 runs last season at an average of 90 for the Redbacks, who were beaten in the Twenty20 final by Strathfieldsaye by 30 runs.
Keighran was stiff to miss out on making his maiden Premier Cricket first XI ton last Saturday with Melbourne declaring in its game against Richmond with Keighran 97 n.o.
Also among the marquee players for this season's competition will be explosive batsman Chris Thewlis at Golden Square.
Thewlis played one game for Golden Square last season and had the ball flying to all parts of Canterbury Park, smashing 54 off just 20 deliveries.
Thewlis will also be one of the marquee players for the BDCA's entry this season into the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League - the Sporties Spitfires.
White Hills' marquee player for Wednesday night's tournament opener is Jacob Beattie.
All-rounder Beattie captains Rovers United Bruck in the Wangaratta and District Cricket Association.
Huntly North's marquee player is left-arm paceman Lewis Stabler.
A "marquee" player is any player from outside the BDCA and teams can play one each game.
To be eligible to play in the final a "marquee" player must have played in at least one of the five preliminary round games.
The Twenty20 competition will run through until late February, with the final to be played on Wednesday, February 28, between the two top teams.
ROUND 1 GAMES:
Wednesday - Huntly North v White Hills (QEO).
Thursday - Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat (QEO).
November 15 - Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians (Canterbury Park), Golden Square v Bendigo (QEO).
November 16 - Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst (QEO).
