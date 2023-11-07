Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Disjointed National Championships for Logan after infection

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 7 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo local Caleb Logan reflected on his AFL Wheelchair National Champiionships campaign with the Bendigo Advertiser. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo local Caleb Logan reflected on his AFL Wheelchair National Champiionships campaign with the Bendigo Advertiser. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo local Caleb Logan's AFL Wheelchair 2023 National Championships campaign didn't go to plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.