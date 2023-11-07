Disjointed National Championships for Logan after infection

Bendigo local Caleb Logan's AFL Wheelchair 2023 National Championships campaign didn't go to plan.
Following play on day one of the Lighting Carnival, where Victoria Country went 3-2, Logan found himself in hospital due to an infection.
The star forward missed the opening two games of the main tournament before returning for the big clash with Victoria Metro in the third round.
Vic Country triumphed in a thriller over their state rivals 39-34.
"The Metro game was awesome," Logan said.
"It was a heated match with a lot of push and shoves, and they missed a shot late on to win it, so it went right down to the wire."
A win in their next game would have ensured a rematch with Metro in the grand final, but Logan's side fell to Western Australia by 20 points, forcing them into a third-place playoff with South Australia, which they ultimately lost 128-74.
"We finished better than I expected, and there was a chance for it to be an all-Victoria grand final, but we didn't get the job done," Logan said.
"It was special to be a part of the first Vic Country side at the National Championships.
"Hopefully, we can keep growing the sport in regional areas and improve our list."
