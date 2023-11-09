Stylish and contemporary | Feature Property

Enjoying an elevated outlook, this home is also surrounded by plenty of new builds in this up-and-coming area of Kangaroo Flat.
Similarly, this home is only four years old, and if you're unsure whether to go through the process of building or simply buying a great existing home, this will probably answer that question for you.
The grounds are low-maintenance, and there are multiple areas for living and entertaining.
The first lounge room is at the front of the home along with the main bedroom which features a walk-through robe to reach the ensuite with a double vanity.
There's another lounge room towards the rear of the layout, positioned near the other three bedrooms (each of which has a built-in robe) as well as the main bathroom, separate toilet and laundry.
In between there's an open plan kitchen-dining-family area. Glass sliders then open this to an entertainment area which itself can be opened to the outdoors or closed and then heated or cooled as needed.
The aforementioned kitchen has a waterfall island bench, a 900mm stainless steel cook top with an in-built 600mm oven, a large walk-in storage cupboard plus a walk-through pantry with direct access to the double garage, which is very convenient after a grocery run.
