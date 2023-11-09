Bendigo Advertiser
Stylish and contemporary | Feature Property

By Feature Property
November 9 2023 - 4:00pm
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 8 Ashbourne Way, Kangaroo Flat
  • $870,000 to $890,000
  • AGENCY: Property Plus
  • CONTACT: Nathan Diss 0448 010 057 or Wes Dorrington 0433 013 687
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Enjoying an elevated outlook, this home is also surrounded by plenty of new builds in this up-and-coming area of Kangaroo Flat.

