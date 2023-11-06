Blog: Campbells Creek man wins Keno, vows to have epic Christmas

G'day, welcome to the Bendigo Addy's blog for subscribers on this stunning day, November 7, 2023.
Our lead story this morning is the arrest of four alleged rebel bikies on assault, weapons and drugs charges.
We also have updates on the families impacted by this week's fatal Daylesford crash and the hundreds who gathered for a vigil.
And with that, here is today's blog (stick with us, it may take a moment to load):
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.