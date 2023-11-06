Police will not "hold back" on law-breaking drivers after a "horrendous" weekend on Victorian roads.
There were 12 road deaths statewide over the weekend, including the death of an P-plate driver at Serpentine, the death of a Maryborough man at Clunes, and the Daylesford hotel crash that killed five people.
A collision between a car and a motorcycle at Lake Weerona where a 30-year-old was injured was also among accidents.
Police said they would work hard to ensure the safety of road users heading into what is set to be a busy period leading up to Christmas.
"We are not going to hold back and wait for the next road policing operation," Bendigo Highway Patrol Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said.
"If it means physically standing on the side of the road and pulling up people for a breath test in the middle of the day, the middle of the night and at any location... then we will do that."
Expect to see more police on the road with state highway patrol supporting Bendigo members with road policing in the coming months, Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"So do not think just because you're traveling down some back road or it is the middle of the night on the highway that there's not gonna be police, even out there, because there will be," he said.
"And you are probably better off getting caught by us than standing up in front of the coroner's court."
Senior Sergeant Brooks said there was a growing frustration among Bendigo Highway Patrol members attending accidents with the "vast majority of cases being because of a disobedience of the road rules".
"I do not know how many more times we have to send that message out there," Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"If people are going to ignore the road rules or take chances on the road... people are gonna get hurt."
Senior Sergeant Brooks urged drivers to not take a "little risk" because they think "it will never happen to them".
To midnight on November 5 there had been 244 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 209 at the same time in 2022.
The impact of the loss of a life on the road did not stop at victims family, but could rip through a whole community, Senior Sergeant Brooks said.
"Especially in the country, [road accidents] happen and and communities suffer," he said.
Victoria Police are currently conducting Operation Furlong, planning to carry out 120,000 roadside breath tests over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
