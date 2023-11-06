Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo police target bad driving as Victorian road toll spirals

By Gabriel Rule
Updated November 7 2023 - 5:58pm, first published 5:00am
Senior Sergeant Ian Brooks said it been "a horrendous weekend on Victorian roads". Picture by Darren Howe
Police will not "hold back" on law-breaking drivers after a "horrendous" weekend on Victorian roads.

