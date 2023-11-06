Man taken to hospital after crashing scooter into tree at Raywood

A man has been airlifted to a Melbourne hospital after crashing his motor scooter on a rural road north-east of Bendigo on Monday, November 6.
Police Leading Senior Constable Brendan Keegan said the 64-year-old male, who lived locally, was riding the vehicle on Bridgewater-Raywood Road when he came off the road and crashed into a tree at about 2.15pm.
He was taken to a Melbourne hospital via helicopter with non-life threatening injuries, Senior Constable Keegan said.
Senior Constable Keegan said the man was standing after the crash, however collapsed shortly after.
