Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Bendigo midweek pennant bowls: Woodbury claim tight win over Square

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 6 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woodbury third Jill Grainger in action against Golden Square on Monday. Picture by Luke West
Woodbury third Jill Grainger in action against Golden Square on Monday. Picture by Luke West

Woodbury returned to the winner's list for the first time since the opening round to even its record at 2-2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.