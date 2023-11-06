Bendigo midweek pennant bowls: Woodbury claim tight win over Square

Woodbury returned to the winner's list for the first time since the opening round to even its record at 2-2.
Woodbury beat Golden Square 59-53 in round four of Bendigo midweek pennant bowls action.
Neville Bowland gave Square a chance with his rink of Mary Cusack, Leah Whiffin and Phillip Gooch winning easily 28-15 over Heather Cozens.
Fellow Woodbury skippers Maurice McMahon and Alan Brodie ensured victory, however, winning their rinks 19-11 and 25-14, respectively.
It puts Woodbury back into the top four in a tight competition where 24 points separates top from seventh.
BENDIGO EAST VS BENDIGO
Bendigo East remain the only winless side in midweek division one after dropping to 0-4 following a six-shot loss to Bendigo.
Steve O'Bree won 19-16 over Sharon Koch to give the Magpies a sniff, but it wasn't enough as Royals skippers Lee Harris beat Robert Clough 20-14 and Gary Downie triumphed over Peter Huggard 22-19.
INGLEWOOD VS EAGLEHAWK
Inglewood stays on top after a comfortable 77-52 win at Eaglehawk.
Player ladder leading crew Laurie Witham, Andrew Caserta, Helen Leech and Bryce McClymont were made to fight for their 20-19 victory over Russell Evans.
It was much easier on the other rinks for the Woodies, though, claiming 31-17 and 26-16 victories.
KANGAROO FLAT VS SOUTH BENDIGO
South Bendigo joined the Woodies as the only team with a 3-1 record a month into the season after its 66-39 win against Kangaroo Flat.
The Diggers returned to the winner's column with triumphs on all three rinks.
Gary Ryan's 28-12 win over Eric White was the most comprehensive.
RESULTS:
DIVISION 1:
Bendigo East 52 It Bendigo 58
Robert Clough 14 It Lee Harris 20, Peter Huggard 19 It Gary Downie 22, Steve O'Bree 19 def Sharon Koch 16
Kangaroo Flat 39 It South Bendigo 66
Paul Moller 16 It Trevor Zimmer 20, Gregory Podesta 12 It Taylah Marron 18, Eric White 12 It Gary Ryan 28
Eaglehawk 52 It Inglewood 77
Russell Evans 19 It Laurie Witham 20, Stephen Carn 17 It Robert Day 31, Stephen Piercy 16 It Ian Chamberlain 26
Woodbury 59 def Golden Square 53
Heather Cozens 15 It Neville Bowland 28, Alan Brodie 19 def Julie Ross 11, Maurice McMahon 25 def Alan Eddy 14
LADDER:
Inglewood 50, +62
South Bendigo 48, +53
Bendigo 34, +10
Woodbury 32, -33
Eaglehawk 28, +7
Kangaroo Flat 28, -39
Golden Square 26, -32
Bendigo East 10, -28
DIVISION 2:
Strathfieldsaye 51 It Bendigo East 64, Heathcote 53 def Kangaroo Flat 47, White Hills 60 def Castlemaine 57, Golden Square 62 def Harcourt 48
DIVISION 3:
Bendigo East 51 def Castlemaine 49, Marong 81 def Eaglehawk 34, Woodbury 52 It White Hills 55, Bendigo 77 def Golden Square 40
DIVISION 4:
Dingee 65 def Strathfieldsaye 46, South Bendigo 72 def Kangaroo Flat 40, Harcourt 69 def Calivil/Serpentine 47, Golden Square 43 It North Bendigo 79
DIVISION 5:
Bendigo East 38 def Inglewood 32, Bendigo 43 dr South Bendigo 43, Golden Square 45 def White Hills 34, Harcourt 40 def Campbells Creek 36
DIVISION 6:
South Bendigo 35 It Marong 43, Castlemaine 45 def Woodbury 33, White Hills vs Eaglehawk (no score)
