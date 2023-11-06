Mac Whittle leads Addy EVCA MVP rankings after three rounds

UNITED all-rounder Mac Whittle leads the Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association MVP rankings after three rounds.
Whittle holds top spot with 323 points, well clear of second-placed Spring Gully co-captain Nick Skeen on 231.
Scoring is 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch, 15 points per run out/stumping.
