THIS DAY IN BENDIGO SPORT: November 6, 2010 | PHOTOS

A look back at the sporting action captured by the Addy photographers around Bendigo on Saturday, November 6, 2010.
Events covered include:
BDCA first XI - Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo.
Nathan Brown book signing.
Bendigo Braves 25 year celebrations.
Pennant lawn bowls - Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Under-15 junior cricket - Sandhurst/Weeroona v Eaglehawk
Junior and senior athletics.
Junior and senior tennis.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.