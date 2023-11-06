Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative (BDAC) will be a leading service provider of health services when public drunkenness is decriminalised on November 7
According to Minister for Mental Health Ingrid Stitt, simply being intoxicated in public should not be a crime.
"We know a police cell is not the place for someone who is intoxicated to recover - and this new approach will include outreach services to support people with transport to a safe place if needed," she said.
The Victorian government committed to decriminalising public drunkenness at the start of an inquest into the 2017 death of Yorta Yorta woman Tanya Day.
She was arrested for being drunk in a public place and died after hitting her head in a concrete cell at Castlemaine Police Station.
A coroner found her death was preventable.
As well as facilities in Melbourne, dedicated services will provide support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across eight key areas of need in regional Victoria, including Bendigo.
Ms Stitt said dedicated services would be present in local government areas that cover 98 per cent of all historic public intoxication offences by Aboriginal people in Victoria.
"That is why we have specifically selected these key eight regional service areas, alongside two inner city sobering centres and Melbourne outreach services," Ms Stitt said.
All regional and metropolitan services will be co-ordinated by a centralised service, run by the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service (VAHS).
Ms Stitt said these extra services would work alongside local health and social support services to ensure people could also access help for concerns like alcohol and other drug addiction, family violence, homelessness, mental health and wellbeing, or financial difficulties at the same time.
As part of the changes, the Victorian Aboriginal Health Service will operate a 24/7 phone service to triage and dispatch help.
There will be 29 call-takers from the across the state who will also provide non-clinical advice to outreach teams and sobering centre staff.
Outreach teams will help drunk people reconnect with friends or family, provide public transport options and even offer to charge their phone if it runs out of battery.
When a person doesn't want help, the person may be left alone if deemed safe to do so.
Victorians should still phone triple zero if they see a drunk person in public.
Ngwala Willumbong Aboriginal Corporation (Ngwala) will operate outreach services across Melbourne, Frankston and Wyndham, supporting Aboriginal Victorians who are intoxicated in public - and if needed, providing them with transport to a safe place or the dedicated sobering centre in St Kilda.
A 20-bed sobering up centre on Cambridge Street in Collingwood, run by cohealth, was originally meant to open by Tuesday but construction delays mean it won't be ready until the end of November.
The not-for-profit community health service will continue to operate a six-bed trial site on Gertrude Street in Collingwood and mobile vans until the expanded site opens.
Mobile vans will only be allowed to transport two people at a time.
People taken to sobering up centres are not expected to be stay for longer than 12 hours.
Cohealth will employ 40 staff across both its outreach teams and Collingwood sobering centre and has unveiled its new pink uniforms and branded vehicles ahead of Tuesday's rollout.
The uniforms are designed to distinguish its public intoxication outreach workers from navy-clad police and emergency service workers.
- with Australian Associated Press
