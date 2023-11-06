BDCA: Junior cricket scores, wrap and photos

Round two of the BDCA's under-16s competition concluded over the weekend, and Golden Square recorded an impressive chase courtesy of its first drop.
Jake Mulqueen hit a superb 81 not out from 73 deliveries as the Bulldogs chased down Maiden Gully Marist's total of 206.
Mulqueen's innings included 11 boundaries and three sixes in what was the highest-scoring innings in BDCA junior cricket so far this season.
Bendigo United's Noah Willits gave that distinction a run for its money, scoring 70 off 72 balls against Strathfieldsaye.
It wasn't enough, though, as the Redbacks were rolled for 203, 36 runs short of their target, with Jets opening bowler James Balic claiming 3-26 off 6.0.
In the under-14 A division, Maiden Gully Marist Gold posted an imposing total of 9-252 in reply to White Hills 9-151 from last week.
Josh Bellenger was the star of the show, smashing 56 not out from only 33 balls with 11 boundaries and a six included.
He was ably supported by Astin Clayton (42) and Jimmy Liersch (35 not out).
Opening bowler Jensen Sawyer backed up his 58 not out with 2-20 off 5.0.
Ayman Mostofa continued his strong start to the 2023-24 season in the under-14 B division.
The Golden Square opener, who hit 46 not out last week, backed it up with a run a ball 36 not out against Strathfieldsaye on Saturday.
Louis Dalley bowled well for the Jets, claiming figures of 2-9 off 2.4, but it proved too little as his side fell short by 13 runs.
Sandhurst's Tyson Turner top-scored in the division, hitting 46 off 36 before retiring not out.
Meanwhile, in the under-12 A division, Maiden Gully Marist's Jhak Burke produced arguably the performance of the weekend.
Burke made a ridiculous 56 not out off only 24 balls with five boundaries and five sixes, hitting at a strike rate of 233.33.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow had some strong contributors with the bat.
Flynn Bollard 38* not out off 24 and Hamish Barker 30 off 25 helped the Jets record a big win over Kangaroo Flat.
Strathdale Maristians Orange's Samuel Gee claimed the impressive figures of 2-0 off 2.0 against White Hills.
