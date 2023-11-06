BDCA women's cricket: Lisa Chesters Shield round three wrap

Sandhurst continued its undefeated start to the 2023-24 BDCA senior women's first XI season with a low-scoring win over Bendigo.
The Dragons take their record to 3-0 as co-captain Kate Shallard continued her brilliant start to the season with both ball and willow.
Shallard batted through the Dragons innings, making 53 not out off 70 deliveries before claiming figures of 3-3 off 5.0.
The all-rounder now averages 148 with the bat and has taken five wickets from the first three rounds of the season.
Shallard kept the ship afloat as the Goers ran through the Dragon's top order to, at one stage, have them 5-37.
Opening bowler Natalie Flood (3-22 off 5.0) and first change Zoe Ross (2-5 off 5.0) gave the Goers a sniff of an upset.
Mel Lowther (17 off 28) combined with Shallard to get the match back to an even keel, with the Dragons posting 8-91 from their 25 overs.
Allira James (3-15 off 5.0) also put in a strong bowling performance for the Goers.
After a 24-run opening stand by Hannah Graham (8 off 28) and Flood (19 off 48), the Goers collapsed to be all out for 48.
Along with Shallard, Maree Pearce (4-2 off 3.3) and Chantelle Van Cooten (2-12 off 4.0) led the precession for the Dragons.
GOLDEN SQUARE VS STRATHDALE MARISTIANTS
Meanwhile, reigning premiers Golden Square returned to the winner's list after thumping Strathdale Maristians.
The Bulldogs ran down the target of 83 within 5.4 overs as captain Tammy Norquay (34 not out) and Sarah Mannes (23) smashed 11 boundaries between them.
Mannes also took 3-9 off 5.0 in a player-of-the-match performance.
Norquay now leads the Lisa Chesters Shield batting average, having compiled 163 runs and only been dismissed once.
STRATHFIELDSAYE VS WHITE HILLS
White Hills skipper Letesha Bawden again set the game up for her side, hitting 63 off 61 balls in an innings that included nine boundaries.
It was the opener's second half-century of the season, as the Demons posted 7-133 after being sent in.
Keely Fullerton (21) and Chelsea Wearne (16) provided ample support as the trio took the Demons to 1-119 before a collapse of 6-14 in the final overs as they looked to maximise their start.
Jets bowler Amy Bilsborow claimed three wickets, while co-captain Sarah Rogers managed two.
In reply, Sharon Kemp (39 off 58) threatened, but opener Alana McCulloch (15) was the only other Jets batter to reach double figures as they were rolled for 90.
Fullerton and Wearne snared two wickets each, but it was Layla O'Brien (3-4 off 3.0) who did the most damage.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.