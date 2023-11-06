Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA women's cricket: Lisa Chesters Shield round three wrap

By Nathan Spicer
November 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Golden Square returned to the winners list in round three action. Picture by Luke West
Sandhurst continued its undefeated start to the 2023-24 BDCA senior women's first XI season with a low-scoring win over Bendigo.

