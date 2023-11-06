Two local hopes in eight-horse Kyneton Cup field

AFTER a bold front-running win in last year's Kyneton Cup, Station One is back to defend the crown.
The Liam Howley-trained five-year-old stunned his rivals 12 months ago with a gutsy performance over the 2200m at Bendigo and is among eight horses vying for honours in this year's race to be run back at Kyneton over 2006m.
A Kyneton Cup start with Station One will be part of a huge week for Macedon Lodge trainer Howley, who will saddle up his stable star Virtuous Circle in the $8.4 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup on Tuesday at Flemington.
The 42-year-old trainer also has a stable on-course at Kyneton.
Station One will be one of two local hopes in the race, with Kyneton's Neil Dyer accepting with Mohican Heights.
The seven-year-old gelding was purchased with this year's Darwin Cup in mind, but did not handle the Fannie Bay track, finishing eighth of 10 runners in the Listed Chief Minister's Cup (1600m) before placing seventh in the Darwin Cup (2050m).
"It probably let us know pretty quick he wasn't the right horse for the job," Dyer said on Monday.
"So we bought him home and he hasn't really been out of work since.
"We've been trialling him rather than racing him.
"He's one of those European-bred stayers that can naturally handle the work.
"We've been pretty selective in how we've trained him, but he galloped on the grass at Kyneton last Saturday and we've decided to have a crack at the cup."
Dyer will be chasing his second Kyneton Cup victory following his success in 2002 with Mrs Bently.
READ MORE:
Fellow trainer Howley is also eyeing his second Kyneton Cup, with Station One aiming to become the first horse since Tristram's Sun in 2014 and '15 to win the race in consecutive years.
"I thought his run in the Seymour Cup was outstanding and he's been set for this all along," he said.
"We are going with the fresh is the best approach with him. I backed right off after last prep.
"He probably doesn't stay the mile and a half and the 2200m of the cup last year probably just saw him out.
"I've always thought he'd be that nice off-season stayer, poking around in those 2400m, 2500m, and 2800m events at Flemington during the winter, but he's showed he doesn't quite get the trip. 2000m probably sees him out."
Howley resisted the temptation to accept with New York Hurricane, with the in-form four-year-old instead set to line up in the 1856m benchmark 64.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have heavily targeted the race with three runners, including the top weight and recent Moe Cup runner-up Convenor, Thought Of That and the imported galloper Ruling, who will be having his first Australian start following a swag of trials.
Sure to be tough to beat, the Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman-trained Red Sun Sensation will head into the race on the back of a second behind Ain'tnodeeldun in the Group 3 JRA Cup at Moonee Valley and Cox Plate eve.
The four-year-old gelding will be the lone ride for champion jockey Craig Williams on Kyneton Cup day.
Jamie Kah has been booked to ride Thought Of That for the Maher and Eustace team.
1. Convenor (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace/Teo Nugent)
2 Mohican Heights (Neil Dyer/Zac Spain)
3. Red Sun Sensation (Peter Moody and Katherine Coleman/Craig Williams)
4. Thought Of That (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace/Jamie Kah)
5. Harmysian (Clayton Douglas/Jye McNeill)
6. Ruling (Ciaron Maher and David Eustace/Matthew Cartwright)
7. Flash Mary (Cindy Alderson/Carleen Hefel)
8. Station One (Liam Howley/Winona Costin)
