Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Athletes to take on 3200m distance on Melbourne Cup night

Updated November 6 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Athletes to take on 3200m distance on Melbourne Cup night
Athletes to take on 3200m distance on Melbourne Cup night

FLEMINGTON is not the only place a 3200m showdown will be run on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.