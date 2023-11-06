Athletes to take on 3200m distance on Melbourne Cup night

FLEMINGTON is not the only place a 3200m showdown will be run on Tuesday.
Athletes will make their way to Athletics Bendigo Region's field and track complex in Retreat Road, Flora Hill to contest the Hilson Builders-backed Melbourne Cup.
Runners will race the Melbourne Cup distance of 3200m, which equates to eight laps of the athletics track.
Among those in the handicapped event are Larry Abel, Melissa Barnes, Andrew Creer, James Harper and Keelan McInerney.
Victorious a year ago, David Cripps from Bendigo University was in great form at last Saturday's non-AVSL meet in Bendigo.
The night's racing includes the Newmarket Handicap of 1200m, which was run for the first time last year and won by Grace Mulqueen, now racing with Bendigo University, in fastest time of 4:14.
Entry for this event is online and closes at 8pm tonight,
Now a key official with Athletics Victoria and Athletics Bendigo, Josh Savage marked back-to-back Bendigo Cup wins in 2009 and '10.
Names on the honour board of the event which will be run for a 13th time include Scott Baxter, Casey Crapper, Zahli Drummond, Mick Hobson, Trevor Kelly, Ann-Maree Reid and Alex Van Ruiswyk.
Tuesday night's racing starts at 7pm.
