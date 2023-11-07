Plymouth Brethren looking to build new church in Bendigo suburb

Maiden Gully could get a new place of worship if the City of Greater Bendigo signs off on a permit.
The Plymouth Brethren Christian Church wants a place big enough for a growing number of followers in the suburb.
It and associated group - the Bendigo Gospel Trust - are eyeing off 1500 square metres of vacant land at 132 Edwards Road.
The Trust told the council the church would support a fast-growing suburb.
Maiden Gully's population could double to 11,500 people by 2036.
About 50 members of the Brethren now live in the area and want a place to congregate, the Gospel trust told the council.
It wants a modest place for Brethren to worship in Maiden Gully.
The church's facade would appear "almost indistinguishable" from nearby homes, though it would have a sign out the front, plans with Bendigo's council show.
The building would be single-storey and include a main hall, a foyer and two toilets along with a car port.
Worshippers would be able to drive into a 15-space car park out the back of the building.
There would be no impacts on people living nearby, the Gospel trust told the council.
All services would take place inside and there would be no amplified music or speakers outside, they said. Nor would there be social events or entertainment activities.
Services would last about an hour and would likely attract between 35 and 53 people, project backers told the council.
The Gospel trust wants hedges around the car park to minimise any impacts on neighbours, and would be open to negotiating planning permit restrictions on operating hours.
Below: A map showing the proposed church's location.
Bendigo's council is considering the application and could make a decision at a later date.
The Brethren have had a presence in Bendigo since the 1870s and currently have places of worship in Kangaroo Flat, Golden Square and Kennington.
The church's roots date back to at least 1831 and has about 50,000 members worldwide.
The Brethren pride themselves on charitable service and are among those who helped sandbag communities as floods ravaged Victoria in 2022.
They have sometimes faced friction in central Victoria. In 2020, Castlemaine councillors blasted "abhorrent" objections to a Brethren church proposal.
Many objectors' concerns centred on perceived religious beliefs rather than town planning outcomes.
