DIY domestic developments: A closer look at Australia's most common kitchen renovation trends

Read about the top six most common home renovation trends in Australia that will help you narrow down the style you're after. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

When it comes to home renovations - or kitchen renovations in particular - the myriad of styles, options, and trends available to you can be somewhat overwhelming.



Considering the fact that kitchens are one of the most expensive rooms in the home to renovate, you want to be sure that you've chosen the right theme or style before breaking the bank.

In order to help you make this major decision, we've decided to showcase the top six most common home renovation trends in Australia that will help you narrow down the style you're after.



If you're thinking of renovating your kitchen but are lacking in inspiration, this is definitely the article for you.

Without further ado, let's get cracking.

One: Integrated Appliances

One of the biggest and longest-lasting trends when it comes to kitchen renovation has got to be integrated appliances. Integrated appliances are incredibly popular due to their space-saving properties and are a fantastic way to pull the various elements of your kitchen design together. Whether it's an integrated oven, fridge or dishwasher, spending a little extra to ensure that everything fits perfectly and looks like it belongs in your space is definitely more than worth it. Not only will your kitchen look chicer, but you'll be able to ensure that you've picked the best of the best when it comes to Euro appliances for your brand new kitchen.

Two: A Butler's Pantry

Anyone who loves getting creative in the kitchen will know the woes of not having enough pantry space. With this in mind, many are now opting to include a butler's pantry in the kitchen in order to maximise storage space to keep unwanted mess or clutter hidden away. A butler's pantry serves as a buffer of sorts between the kitchen and the dining room and is designed purely for your convenience. Aside from its practicality, a butler's pantry also adds an element of sophistication to any space that is sure to impress anyone who visits your home.

Three: Spacious Kitchen Islands

A kitchen island is a must-have in any modern kitchen and is the perfect way to add extra counter space and storage to even the smallest of spaces. Kitchen islands also double up as breakfast bars and are especially great if you have little ones around the home. Some of the most common materials used for kitchen islands include marble, granite, quartz and laminate. If you are dealing with an exceptionally tiny space, you can also always opt for a kitchen island cart on wheels that can be stored away when more space is required.

Four: Bold Splashbacks

Kitchen splashbacks often don't get the attention they deserve but we're here to change that! Backsplashes with bold colours, patterns and shapes have been incredibly popular over the last decade or so and are not set to go anywhere anytime soon. A bold splashback doesn't necessarily have to mean a bright colour either - the latest splashbacks are available in a variety of materials and textures, including polished mirrors, painted bricks, subway tiles and even industrial-looking metals, such as steel or copper.

Five: Goodbye Chrome, Hello Brass!

Over the last five years, we've seen a monumental increase in the use of brass around the kitchen. Whether it's cabinet knobs and handles or tapware and range hoods, brass is all the rage and has quickly become as popular as chrome, if not more. The greatest pro with brass is that it creates an immediate, beautiful focal point in any room and adds a touch of regality to any kitchen with minimal effort. Brass also adds much-needed warmth to the space and creates the perfect contrast against almost any kitchen colour scheme.

Six: Hanging Pendant Lights

Last but not least, we can't forget lighting when it comes to the kitchen. Pendant lighting has been trending for a while now due to the elegance and whimsy that it brings to any kitchen space. They also help to incorporate much-needed task lighting above areas such as the kitchen island. Lighting is one of the most important factors to consider as it maximises your visibility and ensures your safety while cooking. The type of lighting you choose can also totally transform the look and feel of your space, so choose wisely.

And there you have it - six of the hottest kitchen renovation trends in Australia.

