Bendigo draws Interpretation in 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep

By Kieran Iles
November 6 2023 - 10:02am
The winning favourite of last week's Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup, the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Interpretation will have plenty of support from Bendigo behind him in this year's Group 1 Melbourne Cup. Picture by Ross Holburt/Racing Photos
MELBOURNE Cup hope Interpretation will have plenty of support from Bendigo behind him in Tuesday's $8.4 million Group 1 feature race at Flemington.

