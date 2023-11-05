MELBOURNE Cup hope Interpretation will have plenty of support from Bendigo behind him in Tuesday's $8.4 million Group 1 feature race at Flemington.
Not only did the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained six-year-old earn his spot in the field by winning last week's Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup, but he will be representing the city in the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep.
Bendigo was one of 24 rural and regional Melbourne Cup Tour destinations allocated a horse in this year's cup sweep following last week's barrier draw.
The city or town that draws the barrier of the eventual Melbourne Cup-winning horse will be presented with a cash prize of $50,000 to put towards a registered charity for a local community initiative.
The Bendigo Jockey Club has chosen the Bendigo District RSL as its charity partner.
In a quirk of fate, Bendigo was allocated barrier 17, which was later drawn by Interpretation.
The son of super sire Galileo will be entering the cup on a high following a stirring last-gasp win in last Wednesday's $500,000 Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
Interpretation, a winner of four of 16 career starts and placed three times, is following the same path into the Melbourne Cup as his stablemate High Emocean did last year.
After winning the Bendigo Cup, High Emocean went on to finish third six days later in the Melbourne Cup behind Gold Trip.
Interpretation is one of five Maher and Eustace-trained runners in the race, alongside Gold Trip, Right You Are, recent Geelong Cup runner-up Ashrun and Future History.
Bendigo has been successful once before in the national sweep, with community-based volunteer group Sunshine Bendigo the recipient of the $50,000 prize following Verry Elleegant's win in 2021.
In other sweep results, the township of Boort is counting its blessings after drawing barrier three and the early favourite Vauban, while Macedon (barrier 16) will be represented by Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight.
Their respective nominated charities are the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Boort) and Living Legends (Macedon).
Victoria Racing Club chairman Neil Wilson said the club was looking forward to welcoming the 24 national sweep representatives to Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.
"Since its inception, the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour has travelled to over 600 destinations and helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for charity and community initiatives," Mr Wilson said.
"The Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep is an important annual VRC event, and we look forward to welcoming all 24 town representatives to Flemington to be part of the magic of Lexus Melbourne Cup Day.
"This is the fifth year of the national sweep, and we are delighted to see the $50,000 prize go to meaningful programs in the past four years, such as the Royal Flying Doctors in Kangaroo Island, Sunshine in Bendigo and various local initiatives in Bunyip and Gold Coast.
"We can't wait to congratulate the winning town and see which charity this year's donation goes towards."
