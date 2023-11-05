Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

John Schenck claims 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship with victory over Ryan Bowland

Updated November 6 2023 - 8:24am, first published 8:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Schenck clinches 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship
Schenck clinches 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship

JOHN Schenck overcame a determined Ryan Bowland to win his 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship at Golden Square Working Man's Club last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.