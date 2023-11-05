Schenck clinches 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship

JOHN Schenck overcame a determined Ryan Bowland to win his 30th Bendigo Billiards Championship at Golden Square Working Man's Club last week.
VRI's Schenck played superbly throughout the match, consistently creating opportunities at the top of the table and making solid breaks of 84, 67, 46, 46, 40, 36, and 31.
Despite some good play, Bowland was unable to get position early, then missed some opportunities through the middle portion of the match as Schenck skipped away.
A late 38 to Bowland gave some respectability to the scoreline, but he was unable to put any real pressure on the classy style of Schenck.
Schenck went on to win 573-292 in a dominant performance.
It was his 18th straight championship win.
Golden Square's Mick Regan was too good for Anthony McNamara as he won his seventh A-minor championship 227-145.
In the B-grade Championship, Michael Shilling played some solid billiards to defeat Fred Whitfort 143-113.
Also last week, Bendigo sent a representative team from the Bendigo Billiards and Snooker Association to take on Ballarat in their annual inter-city contest.
In what was a very close encounter, Ballarat defeated Bendigo four matches to two.
Schenck again played brilliantly to win his match and Castlemaine's Glen Taylor managed the other win for Bendigo after making an early break of 55.
Shae Grieve, Anthony McNamara, Ross Hampson and Bowland battled hard but came up short in their matches.
