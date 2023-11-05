SOUTH Bendigo clubmates John Spiller and Oliver Muggleton fought out a dramatic finish in the first of the 60m heats at Saturday's non-AVSL field and track meet run by Athletics Bendigo in Flora Hill.
Spiller's winning margin in the 60m dash was one-hundredth of a second as he charged to victory in 7.42 ahead of Muggleton, 7.43.
Two of the region's best sprinters, Muggleton and Spiller were also clubmates at Bridgewater Football Netball Club last season.
Eaglehawk's Andrea Archibald won the first of the women's 60m heats in style.
In an all-Eaglehawk showdown, Archibald ran 8.43 to beat Naomi Henderson, 9.97; Nisha Luff, 9.15; and Olivia Graham, 9.68.
It was a South Bendigo double in the 200m as Muggleton raced to a win in 23.97 from Bloods' clubmate Rhys Lias, 24.37.
Eaglehawk's Jessica Grigson charged to victory in the first of the women's 200m heats in 27.73 seconds as clubmate Abbey Hromenko clocked 28.67 to be runner-up.
University's Tanner Fear ran the 800m in 2:14 to take out the first of three heats.
Other 800m winners were Uni Pride's David Cripps and Eaglehawk's Lucy Richard.
A big afternoon for Cripps included the 3000m which he won in 12:06 from Bendigo Harriers' Anne Buckley, 13:21.
Finale to the track program was the mixed 4 x 100m relay.
READ MORE: Stepien terrorises Sandhurst attack in BDCA
READ MORE: Bendigo on a roll in Premier League bowls
READ MORE: Fire too hot for Spirit in WNBL
Racing under the tag of Boulder Track Club a mixed line-up of South Bendigo's John Spiller, Rhys Lias and Oliver Muggleton, and Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood took out the first heat in 45.78 seconds.
Field action began with the hammer in which Eaglehawk's Olivia Graham again shone with a best mark of 47.99 metres.
Runner-up was triple national shot put champion Emma Berg from South Bendigo on 32.75 as Olivia's dad, Craig threw 31.44m to be third.
A highlight was another record-breaking throw of 6.19m by South Bendigo's Frank Barr who is 93-years-young and going strong.
Best at discus were Emma Berg, 40.79m; Bloods' clubmate Jasper Seymour, 37.00m; and Kuppah Kome from Bendigo Harriers at 35.20m.
Eaglehawk's Cameron Greenwood cleared 1.85m to be best at high jump as clubmate Kate Wilson soared above the 1.60m mark.
The in-form Greenwood led the Hawks' run at triple jump with a leap of 6.19m.
Clubmates Daniel Chisholm, 5.56m; Fletch Watchman, 5.60m; Andrea Archibald, 4.75m; and Jessica Grigson, 4.74m, performed well.
Shield League is back next Saturday from 1.30pm.
Events in round four include distance hurdles, 100m, 200m, 800m, 3000m, 5000m, 4 x 400m relay, discus, hammer, high jump, and long jump.
There will also be a non-scoring 1500m or 3000m walk.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.