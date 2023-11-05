Bendigo Advertiser
Maryborough man dies in fatal crash in Clunes near Ballarat

Updated November 5 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:25pm
Another fatal car crash is being investigated by Victoria Police. File picture
Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man from Maryborough has died following a single-vehicle crash in Clunes on Saturday morning.

