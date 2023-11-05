Police have confirmed a 47-year-old man from Maryborough has died following a single-vehicle crash in Clunes on Saturday morning.
Police remain investigating the details that led to a car crashing into a creek near the Clunes-Mount Cameron Road overnight, Friday into Saturday, November 4.
The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.
