A pilot has died after a gyrocopter crashed at Goulburn Weir, around an hour east of Bendigo this morning.
The aircraft came down at a private property on Snipey Road at Goulburn Weir, near Nagambie around 7.15am on Sunday, November 5.
READ MORE:
The pilot died at the scene and his passenger was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Victoria Police said.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and police will prepare a report for the coroner.
With Australian Associated Press
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.