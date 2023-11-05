Home course success for Bendigo at sprint rowing regatta

A CONTINGENT of 243 rowers took to Lake Weeroona for this year's Bendigo Sprint Rowing Regatta.
The Bendigo Rowing Club was well represented at the regatta, with its crew of Lynda Davis, Deborah Wakefield, Prue Turner and Amanda Burrows (stroke) winning gold in the Female Masters Coxed Quad Scull event.
The BRC crew of Emmanual Mnatzaganian, Alan Spencer, Jesse Sherwood and Hugh Kinsella (stroke) reached the final of the Male C Grade Coxed Scull event, finishing runners-up to Hawthorn Rowing Club by 0.61 seconds in a thrilling finish.
And BRC para rower Kym Hampton won silver in the Para Single Sculls behind Fran Lowis of Nagambie Rowing Club.
Trophy winners at the regatta included Mercantile Rowing Club's Sam Wilson taking out the Arthur Cambridge Perpetual Trophy for Male A Grade Single Sculls.
Corowa Rowing Club's Sienna McFarlane won the Tara Hubber Trophy for Female Under 16 Single Sculls.
The Cochrane Cup for Male A Grade Coxed Quad Sculls was won by Essendon Rowing Club.
And the Weeroona Cup for Mixed Coxed Quad Sculls was won by Corowa Rowing Club.
