Welsh hits century as Kingower remains unbeaten in ULCA

A CENTURY to Braydon Welsh was the highlight of Kingower's big win over Boort-Yando in round four of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association season on Saturday.
Reigning premier Kingower won by a massive 187 runs at home, with Welsh outscoring Boort-Yando off his own bat.
Kingower made the most of the invitation to bat first, smashing 4-284 off 33 overs.
The run-feast was led by gun batsman Welsh, who made 100.
Also getting among the runs was opener Matthew Rowe (83), with he and Welsh putting on 124 for the third wicket.
Welsh also shared in an 87-run stand for the fourth wicket with Jayden Leach (48 n.o.).
Boort-Yando, which is still chasing its first win of the season, was dismissed for 97 in reply.
Lachlan Dejong (2-42), Isaac Johnstone-McLoud (2-0) and Ben Rose (2-4) all took two wickets for Kingower.
No Boort-Yando batting or bowling details were supplied.
In Saturday's other game Wedderburn defeated Arnold.
After winning the toss and batting first Arnold made 9-171 against a Wedderburn attack that had Will Holt (2-39) and Adam Postle (2-7) take two wickets apiece.
Wedderburn had one stage been 4-73 in reply, but an 89-run partnership between Luke Holt (48) and Cameron Steel (32 n.o.) steered the home side on the path to victory.
Wedderburn's successful run-chase also featured a half-century to Isaac Holt (50).
Ryan Metelmann's 2-23 off seven overs were the best bowling figures for Arnold.
Ladder - Kingower (16), Wedderburn (12), Arnold (4), Boort-Yando (0).
