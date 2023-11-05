Bendigo Advertiser
Tough day to score as ball dominates bat in EVCA

By Adam Bourke
Updated November 5 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 2:45pm
Spring Gully opening bowler Nick Skeen ripped through the California Gully top-order. Picture by Darren Howe
Spinner Beauden Rinaldi and seamer Nick Skeen took nine wickets between them to lead Spring Gully to a comfortable 105-run win over California Gully in round three of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.

