Spinner Beauden Rinaldi and seamer Nick Skeen took nine wickets between them to lead Spring Gully to a comfortable 105-run win over California Gully in round three of the Emu Valley Cricket Association.
Defending a total of 274, the Crows put the Cobras on the back foot early thanks to an inspired spell from Skeen.
The Crows' opener took full advantage of the new ball by taking three wickets in his opening spell.
Skeen removed Kai O'Hehir (0), Travis Nolan (0) and Marcus McKern (3) to leave the Cobras reeling at 3-13.
California Gully needed a steadying partnership and the Cobras got it from skipper Tas Fitzallen and former Essendon and Brisbane forward Damian Cupido.
Fitzallen and Cupido dug in and slowly batted the Cobras back into the game.
They added 105 for the fourth wicket before Skeen returned to the attack and swung the momentum of the back in the Crows' favour.
Skeen (4-31 off 15 overs) dismissed Cupido for 66 off 116 balls - a wicket that proved to be the beginning of the end for the Cobras.
California Gully lost 7-56 to be all out for 169.
Off-spinner Rinaldi tore through the middle and lower-order and finished with 5-53 off 16.3 overs.
His haul included the wicket of Fitzallen for a patient 67 off 152 balls.
United duo Mac Whittle and Dylan Bailie emulated Rinaldi and Skeen's achievement with the ball by taking nine wickets between them in the Tigers' win over Sedgwick.
After compiling 9-300 off its 75 overs on day one, United dismissed Sedgwick for 265 on day two.
The Rams built a good foundation in their run chase through openers Bailey Ilsley and Greg Thomas.
Bailey Ilsley was the aggressor and Thomas played the anchor role in an opening stand of 97 before they both fell on that score.
Thomas was caught behind off Bailie for 18 and next over Bailey Ilsley became Mac Whittle's first wicket when he was caught for a well-made 75 off 113 balls.
At 3-119 the Rams' required run rate was building, but they were one good partnership away from being back in the game.
Jordan Ilsley and James Dempsey briefly threatened to achieve that.
Skipper Ilsley raced to 33 off 29 balls, but when he holed out to Pat Hartney off Mac Whittle the Rams' hopes went with him.
Dempsey made a patient 56 off 109 balls, while Alec Robson chipped in late with 28 off 23 balls to lift Sedgwick above the 250-mark.
Mac Whittle (5-83) and Bailie (4-83) bowled 48.4 overs out of the 73.4 overs bowled for the day.
Mandurang produced a fine team bowling performance to defeat Emu Creek.
Defending 266 on the batter-friendly Mandurang South Reserve, the home side rolled Emu Creek for just 165.
Six of the seven Mandurang bowlers used took at least one wicket as the Emu Creek innings never gathered any real momentum.
Mandurang skipper Beau Roy-Clements (2-9 off six overs) and James Pietromonaco (2-19 off nine overs) put the clamps on Emu Creek's middle-order and off-spinner Matthew Pask (3-34) did the damage late in the day.
Opener Luke Bennett (54) was the only top-order player to fire for Emu Creek, while Ryan McNish made 33 to add some sort of respectability to the team total.
A century from Marcus Williamson ensured West Bendigo quashed Marong's bid for an outright victory.
The Panthers declared on their overnight score of 5-139 - a 77-run lead on the first innings.
West Bendigo opening batters Travis O'Connell and Brad Kilcullen survived the first 24 overs of the Redbacks' second innings.
However, when three wickets fell in the space of 14 overs the door was open for Marong to pounce in the final session.
Marcus Williamson saved the day for West Bendigo by making a fine 112 off 129 balls, including 16 fours and three sixes.
His total guided West Bendigo to 228 all out. Reuben Cameron claimed 5-58 for Marong.
