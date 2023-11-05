James Fitzgerald for SMK Marketing is the keynote speaker sharing his expertise in building your digital audience share.

Jack Trainor from Booking.com will provide insights on industry travel trends

VTIC - Felicia Mariani and Fiona Sweetman will give an update on the latest developments they are advocating for our industry, including TYPSY, a new online training program.

A discussion with Rodney Carter, Kyrun Kerr and Sarah Lowe from First Nations organisation Djaara and Dumawul on their exciting tourism initiatives.

Terry Karamaloudis will share tips on giving yourself the best chance to secure grant funds.