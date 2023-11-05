The region's biggest tourism conference, Bendigo NEXT, returns for the fourth time to The Capital today (Monday, November 6).
A big program is planned to support local and regional tourism businesses grow in 2024.
Bendigo NEXT (Networking, Emerging trends, eXperiences and Technology). is a single day event featuring experts from several industries, including tech, marketing and tourism sector leaders exploring the latest and emerging trends, and providing their invaluable insights and learnings.
The event is presented in partnership by the City of Greater Bendigo and the Bendigo Tourism Board.
It also has support from State Government, Bendigo Regional Tourism Tourism marketing guru Adrian Bryt returns as MC to facilitate proceedings.
City tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said Bendigo NEXT was a must-attend event for anyone involved in tourism.
"This is an essential opportunity for all businesses, both local and further afield, who are involved in tourism, customer service, accommodation and events to capture new and best-practice information from inspiring speakers," Mr Karamaloudis said.
"There will be an abundance of expertise to provide guidance on emerging trends, what's next for the industry and what businesses need to do to move forward effectively.
"It's also a great way for local operators to connect with each other and explore new partnerships."
This year's conference boasts an impressive line-up featuring trendsetters and luminaries from the tourism industry, including:
The afternoon will include breakout sessions, with a digital marketing masterclass hosted by James Fitzgerald (SMK Marketing), a PR discussion on how to leverage campaigns hosted by Kath Bolitho (Tough Cookie Marketing), Glenn Harvey (city tourism and major events marketing manager) and Leanne Tyrrell (Tyrrell Publicity).
A new training program will also be launched: SustainAbility Plus: Empowering Businesses for Inclusive and Sustainable Excellence. This session covers sustainable and accessible tourism.
To conclude the day, Bendigo Regional Tourism will launch a UNESCO Bendigo and Region of Gastronomy toolkit for businesses to use.
